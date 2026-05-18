Apparently, Mackenzie Shirilla Had a Girlfriend in Prison, and She's Speaking Out Shyann's content paints prison as having a sort of high school dynamic, with Mackenzie being the new "it" girl. By Lea Vatenmakher Updated May 18 2026, 3:16 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of murder. With Netflix's recent release of the documentary The Crash, which centers around the Mackenzie Shirilla case, the teen has found herself in the spotlight once again. Currently serving time at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, Ohio, Shirilla has apparently entered a relationship while incarcerated.

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Now, the girlfriend in question is taking to social media to share everything. While it's important to note that we are only getting the supposed girlfriend's perspective, as Shirilla is still in prison, the internet is still riveted with what she has to say.

Source: Netflix Mackenzie Shirilla

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Mackenzie Shirilla's prison girlfriend speaks out.

Shyann Topping was recently released from prison after serving time for trafficking offenses and drug possession charges. While incarcerated, she met Shirilla and, according to Shyann, the two became an item. It's worth pointing out that, so far, Shyann's TikTok contains only five posts, and they're all about Shirilla. Whether their relationship was real or not, it seems clear that Shyann is using her prison-mate's notoriety for her own moment in the spotlight.

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Shyann's content paints prison as having a sort of high school dynamic, with Mackenzie being the new "it" girl. She details socializing, interpersonal squabbles, and a lot of playing hackey-sack. One common theme throughout all her videos is that Shirilla didn't really want to talk about her case. In fact, Shyann herself started her video saying that she hadn't wanted to speak about Mackenzie until her case was finished. That said, Shyann spoke about Shirilla in the next breath.

Clearly, TikTokers were interested in Shyann's content, as the videos' comments section is flooded with people saying that they had just watched the Netflix documentary. As one person admitted, "I just watched the documentary now I’m in a rabbit hole." Another assessed, "So we all just finished the documentary." However, a third person pointed out, "Is it me or she looks like Davion?" Shyann's resemblance to one of Mackenzie's victims, Davion, makes the duo's relationship all the more chilling.

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Source: TikTok / @shyanntoppingg // Netflix

One person commented on the resemblance, "I see it too." A second echoed, "Almost creepy how similar they look." A third TikToker even went as far as to write, "I thought this was a relative of him at first."

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Why is Mackenzie Shirilla in prison?

Shirilla is serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life for murdering her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and his friend Davion Flanagan. According to the prosecution, the teen intentionally crashed her car with Dominic and Davion in it as a way to end her relationship. It seems that Dominic was Shirilla's target, and Davion was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Source: Netflix