University of Florida Student Maddie Kowalski Breaks Silence on Frat Sex Video Scandal The student said she doesn't recall the events from the night of her viral video. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 23 2025, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@madskowalski

College is tough for most students, but it is especially challenging when a student is in the middle of a national scandal. Such was the case for University of Florida student Maddie Kowalski.

Article continues below advertisement

Maddie was involved in a social media scandal that went beyond her school's quad. Since then, she's spoken out about her experience in a TikTok series. Here's what she's said.

Article continues below advertisement

Maddie Kowalski broke her silence about her University of Florida scandal.

Maddie's name began circulating on TikTok after a video circulated of her on social media. The video included her with several men who appeared to be having sex with her. One month after the video came out, Maddie shared her side of the story. “Now that I’ve had a little bit of time to process everything, I just wanted to come on here and talk a little bit more about myself, as well as everything I’ve gone through,” she said. “I’m going to be as open and transparent as I can.”

Article continues below advertisement

Maddie then shared that she noticed her name was in the news when she found out that a nude picture of her had been circulated through the contact lists of Florida State University. In her TikTok series, she shared that she didn't consent any nude content of herself being online and said she was a victim of "cyber sexual harassment" while warning others going through similar situations to seek help.

“If you’re going through any kind of cyber sexual harassment, or any kind of sexual abuse, for that matter, please know that you’re not alone."

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Maddie Kowalski?

In November 2025, Maddie received messages saying she was being mentioned on Yik Yak, a private social media site used at many colleges. In her TikTok series, she said she initially didn't think anything of the posts until she realized people began referencing videos she had no memory of. Maddie said she went to X (formerly Twitter), where she saw the videos for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement

“There were several videos from two nights that I could barely remember,” she recalled. “At this moment, I just felt my whole world collapse.” Maddie shared that, before she knew it, the videos were reposted and her privacy had been exposed. “Everything was being shared and reposted so fast, and I couldn’t do anything to stop it,” she said. “I felt really detached from the girl in the videos because I had so little memory of the events.”

“Somebody leaked my phone number, and people started posting what my social media accounts were,” Maddie added. “Before I could privatize my accounts, pictures of me and my friends and my family were being posted all over the internet. I was receiving thousands of phone calls and texts and DMs saying the most horrific things you can imagine."

Article continues below advertisement

Maddie Kowalski said her viral frat video was filmed without her consent.

In her own words, Maddie said she was blackout drunk when the viral videos of her were filmed. "I was not in a sound mind to consent to anything depicted in the videos," she explained, adding later, "I was under the influence and unable to consent to anything depicted in that video. I didn’t know I was being filmed, and I certainly did not consent to it being distributed."

Article continues below advertisement

Many social media users who saw the videos agreed and discussed the ordeal online. Some users discussed how Maddie was bashed for her part in the video, while the men allegedly involved in the nonconsensual sexual acts haven't been revealed to the public, nor have any arrests been made for the alleged "revenge porn."

Article continues below advertisement

The content creator shared in her videos that she plans on taking legal action against her alleged abusers. However, she revealed she was forced to leave University of Florida after she began trending from her video, stating she's been afraid to leave her house. Still, Maddie is proud of herself for choosing to share her story in hopes of helping someone else in her situation.