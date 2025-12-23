What Do Madison Bergmann's Text Messages Say? They Aren't Good The former teacher exchanged thousands of text messages with an 11-year-old student. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 23 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: St. Croix County Jail

A former elementary school teacher in Hudson, Wis., Madison Bergmann, shocked everyone after it was revealed that she sent inappropriate text messages to her 11-year-old student. According to KARE 11 News, Bergmann pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2025, to one count of child enticement and two counts of sexual misconduct for sending the text messages. Bergmann reportedly was only expecting a one-year sentence with probation.

Prosecutors agreed not to seek more than 12 years in prison for the plea deal, and Bergmann could have been sentenced to 18 years without the plea. She broke down in tears after she was sentenced by the judge to six years in prison, as well as six years of extended supervision. So, what was in the text messages?

Madison Bergmann's text messages to an 11-year-old are very disturbing.

Bergmann exchanged at least 35,000 text messages with her 11-year-old student at River Crest Elementary School, including messages about "making out" with the fifth grader. "Dude, I love you so much more," she wrote in one message. "Like I didn't think it was possible — but oh my god today during reading." Bergmann also talked about liking how the boy touched her.

According to CBS News, one of her messages read, "One of my cousins is in the 5th grade, and I can't imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world, but I have to be the adult here and stop." Bergmann and the child reportedly sent eachother at least 100 handwritten notes. The boy's father said Bregmann talked about touching her son in the texts.

"When I review the texts too, it’s very deliberate," he said. "Talking about touching his leg, talking to my 11-year-old son about her period, talking about his erections. ... To me, it’s very disturbing stuff.” Bergmann reportedly cried throughout the hearing and began to sob after hearing her sentence. She later apologized for her actions.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that I take full accountability for every boundary that was crossed,” she said, per ABC7 News. “I hope that your family has been able to begin to heal and find some peace in your lives again. I know the journey will be long for your family." Bergmann was caught after the boy's parents found the text messages on their son's cell phone.

The father later confronted the teacher in her classroom with print-outs of the messages to his son. Bergmann reportedly got the boy's phone number during a skiing trip over winter break, and they began speaking nearly every day. The boy's dad also said that his son is being bullied by other kids at school over the inappropriate relationship.