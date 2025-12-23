If You're Feeling the Last-Minute Crunch, These Stores Will Be Open on Christmas Eve It's always smart to double check with your local store, but here's a list of stores that will be open on the 24th. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 23 2025, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Bing HAO via Unsplash

When the holidays roll around each year, people have different reactions. Some people enjoy the buzz and the rapid pace, while others stress and feel overwhelmed. Most people probably fall somewhere in the middle. But one thing that is a nearly universal experience: forgetting something until the last minute.

Whether you forgot an ingredient for your special holiday meal or a gift for a family member you forgot would be attending a celebration, there's always something we need at the last minute. And getting to the store to get those items can be tricky, especially because you may not know who's open and who's closed on Christmas Eve. Here's what we know about which stores are open on Christmas Eve if you find yourself rushing at the last minute and your holiday dinner went all "Sharon's pie" on you.

These stores are open on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve store hours will vary by location, but many stores will be open on December 24th. When they close may vary by location, but here's a list of what stores are open on Christmas Eve this year:

Walmart : Open until 6 p.m.

: Open until 6 p.m. Target : Open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time

: Open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time Best Buy : Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time

: Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time Kohl's : Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time

: Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time TJ Maxx : Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time

: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time Home Goods : Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time

: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time Marshall's : Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time

: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time Macy's : Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. JCPenney: Stores will open at 9 a.m., closing time varies by location

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack : These stores will be open with "limited hours," varies by location

& : These stores will be open with "limited hours," varies by location Belk (regular): Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(regular): Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Belk (outlet): Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(outlet): Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Victoria's Secret : Open until 4 p.m.

: Open until 4 p.m. American Eagle : Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Home Depot : Open until 5 p.m.

: Open until 5 p.m. Lowe's : Open until 6 p.m.

: Open until 6 p.m. Ace Hardware : Likely open Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location.

: Likely open Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location. Bass Pro Shop: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabela's : Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. REI : Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Burlington : Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sephora : Likely open on Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location.

: Likely open on Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location. IKEA : Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staples : Open until 6 p.m.

: Open until 6 p.m. OfficeMax and Office Depot : Open until 5 p.m. local time

and : Open until 5 p.m. local time Barnes & Noble : Likely open on Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location.

: Likely open on Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location. PetSmart : Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Petco : Open until 7 p.m.

: Open until 7 p.m. Tractor Supply: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.