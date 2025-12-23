If You're Feeling the Last-Minute Crunch, These Stores Will Be Open on Christmas Eve
It's always smart to double check with your local store, but here's a list of stores that will be open on the 24th.
When the holidays roll around each year, people have different reactions. Some people enjoy the buzz and the rapid pace, while others stress and feel overwhelmed. Most people probably fall somewhere in the middle.
But one thing that is a nearly universal experience: forgetting something until the last minute.
Whether you forgot an ingredient for your special holiday meal or a gift for a family member you forgot would be attending a celebration, there's always something we need at the last minute. And getting to the store to get those items can be tricky, especially because you may not know who's open and who's closed on Christmas Eve.
Here's what we know about which stores are open on Christmas Eve if you find yourself rushing at the last minute and your holiday dinner went all "Sharon's pie" on you.
These stores are open on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve store hours will vary by location, but many stores will be open on December 24th. When they close may vary by location, but here's a list of what stores are open on Christmas Eve this year:
- Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.
- Target: Open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time
- Best Buy: Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time
- Kohl's: Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time
- TJ Maxx: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time
- Home Goods: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time
- Marshall's: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time
- Macy's: Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- JCPenney: Stores will open at 9 a.m., closing time varies by location
- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack: These stores will be open with "limited hours," varies by location
- Belk (regular): Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Belk (outlet): Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Victoria's Secret: Open until 4 p.m.
- American Eagle: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Home Depot: Open until 5 p.m.
- Lowe's: Open until 6 p.m.
- Ace Hardware: Likely open Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location.
- Bass Pro Shop: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cabela's: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- REI: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Burlington: Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sephora: Likely open on Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location.
- IKEA: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Staples: Open until 6 p.m.
- OfficeMax and Office Depot: Open until 5 p.m. local time
- Barnes & Noble: Likely open on Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location.
- PetSmart: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Petco: Open until 7 p.m.
- Tractor Supply: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Of course, it's always smart to confirm with your local store before you rely on that last-minute trip or plan your evening around the opportunity to shop there last-minute.
And for Christmas Day, far fewer stores are open, so make sure to get everything you can done by Christmas Eve closing time, as it is likely that only places like gas stations and certain family-owned restaurants will be open on Christmas Day.