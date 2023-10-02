Home > Viral News > Influencers Maddie Roth's Fiancé Passed Away — What Happened? What is Maddie Roth's fiancé's cause of death? The influencer has received tons of support after announcing the passing of her bethrothed. By Distractify Staff Oct. 2 2023, Published 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@itsmadelineroth

Maddie is sharing her grieving period with followers online.

The last thing anyone wants to imagine when planning their wedding is that things can come to a sudden halt. Sure, most folks believe cheating is likely the culprit behind the decision; however, more tragic events occur. Your soulmate can pass on. Unfortunately, this is what influencer Maddie Roth is dealing with.

Maddie took to social media in mid-September 2023 to share the heartbreaking news that her fiancé, Wells Rhodes, passed away shortly before they were set to jump the broom. Although Maddie has been open about her grief online, fans and supporters have been left with questions about the circumstances surrounding Wells’s passing. Here’s what we know.

What is Maddie Roth’s fiancé’s cause of death?

Unfortunately, the circumstances surrounding the cause of Wells’s passing have not been revealed at this time. And since Wells was known to be relatively private with his life, and Maddie also respected his privacy, it’s safe to assume that we may never know what actually happened. Maddie initially announced the news of Wells’s passing on Sept 18, 2023, via Instagram with a carousel post of couples' photos and shots of Wells.

“There are no words to describe the depth of heartache I feel right now. You were the most incredible soul I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Loving you has been the joy of my life. I will never forget what it feels like to lay in your arms and be sheltered by you. No matter where you are, you’ll always be my shelter. Everything I do is for you. I love you, my chicken ❤️,” Maddie wrote. Fans and fellow influencers immediately took to the post to share their condolences.

“Maddie, I’m so sorry. I love you so much and I’m sending you my ❤,” Rafi Derazzi wrote. “OMG. I am so heartbroken for you. I love you so much. I am so sorry for your loss,” Felicia Sanders shared. Since the tragic news, Maddie has been surrounding herself with friends and family. Maddie has also kept supporters updated on her grieving process.

On Sept. 24, 2023, Maddie shared a TikTok video saying that it had been a week since Wells passed on and it was her four-year sober birthday. Although she emotionally shared that she wanted to stay inside and cry, she was surrounded by friends who were going to take her out to celebrate her milestone. “We’re going to get out of the house and celebrate being four years sober because I know that's what he would have wanted me to do,” Maddie said.

On Sept, 30, 2023, Maddie posted a GRWM ("get ready with me") TikTok video where she gave fans a look at her day while grieving, going through the motions of getting herself prepared for the day. Maddie also gave fans insight into how she and Wells first met.

A friend of Maddie’s also chimed in about the couple’s journey together, and Maddie discussed the timeline of their meeting to their first date, sleepovers, and more. Maddie also called her time with Wells the “most magical relationship” she’s ever been in.

Despite opening up about her feelings, Maddie didn’t disclose Wells’s cause of death. In other posts, Maddie gave fans a glimpse of her pre- and post-wedding wardrobe — from the rehearsal dinner to the ceremony dress and other options.

Wells Rhodes’s obituary also has no mention of his cause of death.

An obituary found on DignityMemorial had some touching details about Wells's life and passions as well as tributes from friends and loved ones. The obituary listed Sept. 17, 2023, as the date of his passing, but there was no mention of his cause of death.

“Wells was a multi-talented individual who excelled in acting, music, athletics, and in his career in sales. There are few who hold a candle to Wells’ warm heart, bright spirit, sense of humor, and genuine desire to help those around him,” the obituary reads.

