Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Who Is Tabitha Swatosh Dating? The Influencer’s Latest TikToks Suggest She’s Single Tabitha Swatosh went public with her most recent boyfriend, Michael Sanzone, in October 2022. However, fans suspect the couple broke up. By Elizabeth Randolph Sep. 29 2023, Published 5:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tabithaswatosh

The Gist: Tabitha Swatosh is a popular TikTok influencer based from Missouri.

Tabitha began dating a fellow influencer named Michael Sanzone in 2022, though she hasn't posted him recently.

Tabitha has dated several other content creators in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media influencer Tabitha Swatosh rose to fame following the success of her popular TikTok account. Although the Missouri native had an existing YouTube channel, her sketches and dance videos on TikTok brought more followers (and brand deals) to her platform.

As Tabitha’s star continues rising, her new subscribers want to be plugged into everything the 23-year-old content maven isn’t interested in. Of course, this includes who she’s dating now and which unlucky person fumbled her heart. Keep scrolling to see Tabitha’s dating history and if she has a partner in 2023!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Tabitha Swatosh dating?

Tabitha has over 13 million followers on TikTok. Her posts often feature the rising star going to events alone or with friends. However, in early 2023, she began sharing videos of herself with a new man. According to Tab’s TikTok and Instagram accounts, she began dating fellow influencer Michael Sanzone. It’s unclear when the couple officially started dating, but Tabitha began feeling comfortable enough to post her beau in October 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, in true soft-launching fashion, Tabitha didn’t show Michael’s face in the first few photos on her account. The pair snapped pictures in the ocean in the initial images as Michael strategically looked away from the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, Tabitha and Michael began posting more videos with their entire face in the frame. Throughout the year, the couple participated in several TikTok challenges and other content on their respective social media accounts. However, fans of Tabitha’s haven’t seen Michael on her socials since July 2023, when they posted a video together to celebrate the Barbie movie premiere.

Michael’s absence from Tabitha’s accounts caused speculation that the pair might have broken up. Several reports also suggested Tabitha is single and quietly broke up with Michael. Despite the rumors of the breakup, Michael continued posting his girlfriend on his TikTok and shared an adorable photo of him and Tabitha in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

“I will forever love you,” Michael wrote under a TikTok of him and Tab.

Article continues below advertisement

Tabitha Swatosh’s dating history consists of several TikTok influencers.

Although Tabitha and Michael may still be together, Tab’s fans have seen her through a few breakups since she launched her TikTok channel. According to Sportskeeda, Tabitha’s first public boyfriend was fellow YouTuber Matt Ryan. The pair started dating in 2020 and were quickly admired for their adorable videos together.

Article continues below advertisement

However, in 2021, the couple parted ways. In a video posted, she confirmed she and Matt broke up and shared that he had proposed to her in February 2021 before they broke up that October.