Home > Viral News > Influencers Did Brooke Monk and Sam Dezz Breakup? A Look At Their Relationship TikTokers Brooke Monk and Sam Dezz started dating in 2020. Are they still together today? Let's take a look at their relationship timeline. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 28 2023, Published 5:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sam.dezz

Internet personalities Brooke Monk and Sam Dezz have an adorable relationship. The creators, who started dating in 2020, have filmed countless YouTube videos and TikToks together. Throughout the years, their relationship has been a hit amongst fans. "Brooke Monk and Sam Dezz are such a fine couple," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Living for Sam Dezz and Brooke Monk’s relationship," tweeted another.

Article continues below advertisement

But is there trouble in paradise? Rumors claim that Sam may have cheated on Brooke. Let's investigate those and take a look at their love story thus far.

Source: Youtube / Brooke Monk

Brooke and Sam started talking to each other in 2020.

Never underestimate the power of sliding into the DMs! Brooke, who was based in Colorado at the time, first started talking with Sam on social media. While they had never met in IRL, sparks were definitely flying.

On an episode of The Good Boys Podcast, Brooke said they were talking for a few months and knew they both liked each other. In fact, she said it was on June 28th, 2020 that Sam told her he liked her more than a friend. Unfortunately, though, they hadn't met yet and wanted to wait to make things official.

Brooke and Sam meet in Los Angeles for the first time in October 2020 and begin dating.

In December 2020, Brooke shared a video titled "Meeting my boyfriend for the first time." The vlog, which was believed to have been filmed in October 2020, follows Brooke and her dad as they fly from Denver, Colo. to Los Angeles, Calif. to meet Sam. Sam greets her at the airport with a bouquet of flowers and they hang out for the first time ever with Brooke's dad there filming the entire time. Brooke also goes apartment hunting during this trip so she can be closer to Sam.

In July 2021, Brooke and Sam make a fake breakup video.

Brooke and Sam started to garner an even bigger cult-like following as they made their relationship more public. But in July 2021, the couple shared a TikTok in which they pretended to break up. However, it quickly became clear that they were just playing around. Fans were relieved to find out that they were still together.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke and Sam celebrate one year together in October 2021.

Brooke and Sam celebrate one year of dating in October 2021. They each shared a sweet post about their relationship on their respective Instagram accounts.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke and Sam join Hype House in March 2022

Brooke and Sam joined the TikTok collective Hype House. However, they seemingly didn't like it very much as they left in June 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors that Sam cheated on Brooke start to swirl in 2023.

Source: Instagram

In May 2023, rumors started to swirl that Sam allegedly cheated on Brooke. Fans of the couple started discussing this potential infidelity in the comment section of an old photo of them. However, there wasn't any reliable evidence to support these claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, additional rumors about Sam cheating started making the rounds in August 2023 after TikTok creator Kayla Malec claimed that a male TikToker with a girlfriend slid into her DMs. Many were quick to assume the male TikToker was Sam. Sam addressed these accusations by making a video stitching Kayla. "I would never [cheat]," he wrote in the text.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke and Sam continue to make videos together, hopefully, forever.