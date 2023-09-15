Home > Viral News > Influencers Who Is Amanda Diaz Dating? Here's What We Know About Her Messy Breakup With Kio Cyr Beauty influencer Amanda Diaz is currently single, but appears to still be hurting from her last relationship. Learn more about her split from Kio Cyr. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 15 2023, Published 7:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @amandadiaz

YouTuber Amanda Diaz, who has been posting since 2014, is known for her beauty and lifestyle content. The L.A.-based Cuban influencer has over 700,000 subscribers. In 2023, she stopped posting for a bit. When she returned from her hiatus, she claimed she had taken time away to work on her "mental and physical health that's taken a huge toll on my mind and body the past four months."

While Amanda is currently single, fans began to speculate that she was having trouble getting over her ex. "She’s going through it after her break up with Kio. You can tell," wrote one user on Instagram. Keep scrolling for everything we know about their split.

Amanda Diaz and Kio Cyr seemingly had a messy breakup.

Amanda started dating actor and influencer Kio Cyr in 2021. They were believed to have broken up some time in 2023, but it wasn't confirmed until June 2023 when she told fans in a video.

"I'm not really ready to talk about the logistics of things, but I do want you all to know that I love Kio very much and he's my best friend. And he's really helped me grow into the woman that I am today." She continued: "This has really been a difficult transition for the both of us just because we love each other so much. There's not any drama."

Earlier in 2023, fans started speculating that they had broken up after Amanda had deleted all their pictures together on Instagram. A rumor had even started that they were in an open relationship as Kio was filming videos with other female creators. However, Amanda was quick to shut that rumor down in April after it was discussed on the podcast BFFs by guest influencer Mads Lewis.

She wrote in the comment section: "Kio and I are absolutely not in an open relationship and would appreciate you all not spreading that kind of gossip. Love you all and the pod but that's not ok."

