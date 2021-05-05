Mads Lewis Is Rumored to Be Dating Another TikTok Star After Her Split from Jaden Hossler

The Chicken Girls actress had an on-and-off romance with Sway House alum Jaden Hossler (aka Jxdn). It officially came to an end in the spring of 2021 when she found out that Jaden had feelings for his "La Di Die" collaborator, Nessa Barrett .

Though Madison "Mads" Lewis ' past relationship and her recent breakup dramatically played out in the public eye, the TikTok star is rumored to be dating another star on the app.

While her ex has moved on in a public manner, Mads had been keeping the details of her dating life to herself — that is, until she started posting videos with fellow content creator, Christian Plourde.

Who is Mads Lewis dating? She's been linked to Christian Plourde.

Less than three weeks after the 18-year-old appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to share her side of the story regarding her breakup from Jaden Hossler, Mads appears to be moving on as well. On May 4, Mads added a flirty TikTok video with fellow creator Christian Plourde.

In the post, Mads walks up behind a shirtless Christian as he is doing something at his kitchen counter. He soon turns to face Mads and the camera, and she begins to lip sync and dance along to the song "Beatbox Freestyle" by Young M.A. (a sound which was first used on the app by @meccabandz). The lyrics are about a "toxic" ex, which some followers thought could have been subtle shade directed toward Jaden. Many people pointed out in the comments section that Mads appears to have a hickey.

Christian also added a video to his own TikTok feed, which appears to be from the the same morning (as the two are wearing the same outfits). In his post, Mads begins to walk toward the camera but Christian then pulls her in for an embrace. He then kisses her on the back of her head. Fans also, once again, pointed out the apparent hickey.

"I made breakfast @Mads.Yo," he captioned the video, which also featured the song "Addicted to Finessing" by Retro Messiah. Though their respective posts have indicated that the two are more than just friends, neither Mads nor Christian has confirmed a romance. The last time the Just a House member officially commented on her relationship status was in a tweet that she posted on April 19. She responded "Same" when Addison Rae wrote, "I'm Single."