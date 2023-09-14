Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Is Jaden Hossler Throwing Shade at Nessa Barrett in "Chrome Hearted"? The Internet Thinks so Social media thinks that the real meaning behind Jaden Hossler's song "Chrome Hearted" has something to do with his ex-girlfriend, Nessa Barrett! By Pretty Honore Sep. 14 2023, Published 5:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The gist: Jaden Hossler went viral again after he teased his song, "Chrome Hearted" on TikTok.

The lyrics lead social media to believe that the song is about his ex-girlfriend, Nessa Barrett.

Fans think Nessa wrote a song about Jaden, too. With a whopping 9.3 million followers, internet heartthrob Jaden Hossler, affectionately known as @jxdn on TikTok, is well on his way to becoming one of the greats.

Article continues below advertisement

Since his first viral moment in 2019, he’s transitioned from just creating content. Now, he’s making music too! In September of 2023, he teased his song — “Chrome Hearted” — and social media dubbed it a certified bop. The track got even more traction when people figured out that the song was supposedly a jab at his ex, Nessa Barrett. So, what’s the true meaning behind the lyrics of “Chrome Hearted”? Here’s our best guess …

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Jason Hossler’s “Chrome Hearted” about his ex? We think we know the meaning behind the lyrics.

Jaden’s new single is giving Justin Bieber in his “Boyfriend” era, and TikTok was here for all of it. "You don’t hold me down, you just watch me drown, yeah / You were lost and found til I came around” he sings in the song. But it was the hook that really got the people going.

“She’s chrome-hearted, her love life’s erotic, yeah / She’s so obsessed with herself,” he sings in the hook. And the crowd went wild. While we can’t confirm it, @teatoktalk claimed that Nessa’s new boyfriend, Harley Solomon, is Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark’s nephew. Who are these people, you ask? Well, they’re only the owners of the high-end fashion, home, and accessories shop, Chrome Hearts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Hence the song’s title. He throws salt in the wound when he sings, "You hit me up at 10 when nobody’s around / Think it’s too late now, you can keep the crown, darling." We can assume that this line was a nod to Nessa’s song, “American Jesus”, in which she sings about a “cowboy in a crown”. The controversy leads fans to wonder what happened to kick of Jaden and Nessa’s so-called beef.

Article continues below advertisement

Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett’s relationship timeline was short-lived.

OK, so … boom. Jaden and his ex-girlfriend Nessa Barrett were one of TikTok’s favorite couples. Due to some drama involving their exes, the announcement that they were dating didn’t go over so well with everyone. Fans flooded the internet with criticism and congratulations alike — but mostly criticism.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

You see, Nessa, Jaden, and their exes, Josh Richards and Mads Lewis, all lived together and were friends at one point. Some users accused Nessa and Jaden of cheating on their ex-partners, which they denied. After it was all said and done, their romance didn’t last, though. After a year of dating, Nessa and Jaden quietly split to focus on their mental health and careers in April of 2022. But they didn’t tell their fans until a month later.