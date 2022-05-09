Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett Announce Split: "We Would Like to Heal Privately"

Another TikTok couple bites the dust. Jaden Hossler (aka Jxdn), the influencer who launched his musical career in February 2020, and Nessa Barrett, who released her debut single, "Pain," in July 2020, confirmed that they have broken up on May 2, 2022.

Jaden and Nessa first started spending time together after collaborating on Nessa's hit song, "La Di Die." They made the relationship official in the summer of 2021. Why did they break up? What happened?