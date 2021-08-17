Bryce Hall Is Moving out of Sway House, but Does This Mean the House Is Over?

Sway House was designed as a creative collective that featured Bryce, Blake Gray, Noah Beck, Kio Cyr, Anthony Reeves, and a number of other famous male TikTok users. The crew even had a reality show that chronicled their life in the house.

In a recent TikTok video, Bryce revealed that he was moving out of the house. The video comes just days after he confirmed that he would be leaving.