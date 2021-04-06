TikTok Star Bryce Hall May Have an Ex-Boyfriend, so Is He Actually Bisexual?

Although there's no definitive proof that Bryce and Mikey actually dated, there has been speculation that there was a romantic relationship between them for years. The two were very close back in 2015 and even earned the combined name "Brikey" during the time they spent together. The two of them never confirmed that they were dating though, and most people think that they just had a close friendship.

“Why do so many people actually think Bryce Hall and Mikey dated LMAO," one person tweeted.

“People on TikTok think Bryce Hall and Mikey Barone were a couple NOOOO,” another added.

Now that the photos have resurfaced, the speculation that they were a couple has as well, even though there are many fans who think that the idea of a relationship between them is just fan fiction.