Bryce Hall Said He Never Cheated on Addison Rae in Las Vegas

Since he rose to fame on TikTok in 2019, Bryce has earned a reputation as a "bad boy." He's known to engage in online feuds with other content creators (which ultimately got him a lucrative seven figure boxing deal with Austin McBroom), and to break the rules for the sake of parties or for his videos.

Social media personality Bryce Hall is breaking his silence about his split from "Obsessed" singer/social media star Addison Rae .

Keep reading for the background of his now-infamous trip.

Following his time in Vegas, rumors began circulating that Bryce had cheated on Addison with strippers and/or sex workers. The internet personality shot down the allegations against him in a vlog and on a podcast.

His on-and-off relationship with Addison has long been the subject of speculation online, and it was especially scrutinized when Bryce took a trip to Las Vegas at the end of February.

What's the deal with Bryce Hall and those stripper rumors?

The former Sway House member had been accused of cheating on Addison during a trip to Sin City in late February. Numerous outlets reported that Bryce's apparent infidelity contributed to the split. Bryce later tweeted that he "didn't cheat on Addison," but the damage had already been done. The rumors were fueled when a woman came forward who claimed to have hooked up with the TikTok star.

According to DramaAlert creator KeemStar, adult film actress Dana Wolf was looking to share her story about hooking up with Bryce during his trip. A text message exchange between Dana and a friend was publicly leaked shortly thereafter (the veracity of these messages has not been confirmed). In the texts, Dana allegedly shared that she was "a bad person" because she had slept with Bryce, even though she knew that he had a girlfriend.

She then allegedly asked KeemStar to pay her $75,000 for the rights to the story. He declined the offer, and he posted a video about it once other outlets began picking up the story. The YouTube star asked Bryce to comment on the situation, and he vehemently denied having a dalliance with Dana. He also shared that he was looking to take legal action against her. Dana wasn't the only woman who was linked to Bryce during that trip to Vegas.

Samantha "Saiviantha" Salvador, an Instagram model, was spotted in the background of several videos from this influencer trip. She denied that she was with Bryce romantically. She also shared that she didn't see him cheat on Addison with anyone else (like Dana). "It was a business, networking type of thing," Saiviantha explained about the nature of the trip. "I was with my friend and Bryce's team."

Saiviantha said that she was with Bryce and his crew for the entire night, until about 2 a.m. During that time, she did not see Bryce engaging in any behavior that could be seen as cheating. She also shared that Bryce was often communicating with Addison throughout the night. "From what I saw in the six hours... he acted like he had a girlfriend," Saiviantha said, before adding that Bryce was not "sketchy or weird" at all. "I definitely never got close to Bryce in that way."