Bryce Hall's Hairline Is Trending Following His Fight With Austin McBroom

Normally, Bryce's appearances before the public are carefully coordinated, and his look is pretty consistent across those appearances. He tends to comb his hair down to cover his forehead. Following his boxing match, though, fans have started to realize why. As it turns out, his early-Bieber era haircut exists to cover up a receding hairline.

Bryce's actual hairline became apparent after his hair was pushed back during the fight.

"The most fascinating thing I’ve learned today is that there’s a 45 -year-old hairline under Bryce Hall’s combover," one person wrote on Twitter. "He catfishing on Tiktok chile…"

Other users compared Bryce's hairline to the hairline of Pennywise the Clown from IT, which is not a comparison most internet personalities are looking for.