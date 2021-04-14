Mads Lewis Shared How She Found Out About Jaden and Nessa's Rumored Relationship

After the two released a song, "La Di Die" together in February of 2021, they began performing it on talk shows, and they started posting a lot of content together online.

There's always some drama going on among the top creators on TikTok, and most of it can be traced back to relationship woes. Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett originally grew their platforms on the short video app, and they've since shifted to music.

The fellow internet star has alleged that Jaden and Nessa got together while he was still in a relationship — and she posted a now-deleted TikTok about the drama.

While some of their fans are hopeful that the two are more than just collaborators, Jaden's on-again-off-again girlfriend, Madison "Mads" Lewis , isn't too pleased.

Mads Lewis deleted her TikTok about Jaden and Nessa.

As Jaden and Nessa have been promoting their song together, they've been keeping fans guessing about whether or not they are a couple. Though their music collaboration has gotten a lot of attention on its own, it's now been magnified because of the drama going on between the duo and their respective exes.

Mads and Jaden began dating in 2019, and they've had an on-and-off relationship ever since. The former couple used to be close with Nessa and her ex-boyfriend, Josh Richards. Jaden and Josh were in Sway House together (the collective no longer formally exists). Nessa and Mads grew close in particular as well, but rumors began circulating in 2020 that the two were no longer friends.

Months later, Nessa and Jaden released their song, and Mads began sharing her side of the drama online. She posted a video on TikTok (that has since been deleted from her page, though screen recordings have been re-posted online) set to the song "Revenge" by Taylor Swift.

In the post, the 18-year-old shared a set of photos and videos from her time with Jaden. She then added a screenshot of the "La Di Die" song, and the video transitioned to include a montage of content about Nessa and Jaden. After she removed the post from her page, Mads discussed her actions in a comment on the @TikTokRoom Instagram account.

"I don't need to explain myself to anyone," she wrote. "I agree the video was immature, and I could have expressed myself in a different way or even just kept it to myself. But I'm tired of looking like I'm the bad guy 'cause people unfollow me." She then stated that Nessa knew the truth about it all.

"I was never jealous of a song, nor jealous of her. I know Ness better than anyone. And she knows exactly why I posted this video, and that's all that matters," Mads added. "I still don't encourage hate or for and towards anyone. Always positive."

Since Mads shared the "Revenge" video, Nessa has posted a few cryptic tweets. "Everyone's always quick to blame me for everything. why? bc I'm the only one who doesn't share my personal s--t on social media. There's a lot of things that are unsaid. Things I would NEVER share because it would cause ppl so much hate," she tweeted on April 8. "That's not my character."

i don’t need to pity myself. i know the decision i made. y’all don’t know the whole story and probably never will because the truth hurts and it shouldn’t be online. night — ness (@nessaabarrett) April 13, 2021

"I don't need to pity myself. I know the decision I made," she wrote in another, which was posted on April 13. "Y'all don't know the whole story and probably never will because the truth hurts and it shouldn't be online. Night."

Jaden later took to Instagram live to explain his side of the story. While he referred to himself as a "bad boyfriend" to Mads, he said that he doesn't "agree" with how she's handled the situation. He also admitted that Josh blocked him on all social media platforms, and that they used to be best friends. Soon after Jaden posted his livestream, Mads went on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss the timeline of events.

