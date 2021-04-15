Mads Lewis Is Actually a Triplet — Learn All About Her Brother and Sister

If you can't get enough of the always-evolving influencer drama, then you're likely familiar with Madison "Mads" Lewis. The teenager found a respectable following over on TikTok — thanks to her viral dancing and lip syncing videos — when the app was still known as Musical.ly. She also stars as Birdie on the popular Brat TV web series Chicken Girls.

As Mads' social media fame continues to grow, plenty of newer followers have likely wondered about her family life. So does Mads have any siblings?