Home > Viral News > Influencers > Shane Dawson Colleen Ballinger and Shane Dawson's Disgusting Behavior Is Being Exposed Colleen Ballinger and Shane Dawson, two highly controversial YouTubers, have been friends for quite some time. Read on for all the known details. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 15 2023, Published 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Colleen Ballinger and Shane Dawson are both disgraced YouTubers.

She recently came under fire and was accused of inappropriate misconduct with minors.

Shane has now been dragged into the controversies surrounding Colleen.

Article continues below advertisement

Since being accused of inappropriate misconduct with minors, disgraced YouTube personality Colleen Ballinger has been drowning in controversy. Many former fans have come forward about negative experiences with her, and some even alleged that she groomed them. In the fallout, her longtime friend, Shane Dawson, has kept quiet — and now, he's been dragged into this mess. Read on for more details. Plus, stick around to find out more about Colleen and Shane's friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

Colleen Ballinger and Shane Dawson have been friends for a long time.

Shane launched his YouTube in 2005, and Colleen joined the platform nearly one year later. They quickly became two of the most successful YouTubers of all time, so it's only natural that they eventually crossed paths.

However, their first collab didn't come until October 2015, in a video on Shane's channel titled "Ouija Board Challenge 2 (with Colleen Ballinger)." They've since collaborated on several other videos together (and became two of the most disliked and controversial YouTubers of all time).

Article continues below advertisement

During a 2015 episode of Jonny McGovern's web show Hey Qween, Shane opened up about Colleen and her "hateful" nature: "Colleen is the best," he said. "She is the most hateful, shadiest [person ever]. I love her!"

Article continues below advertisement

"Whenever we hang out ... the first words out of her mouth are, 'OK, what do you got? Who do you hate? Who's next?' Just going in on everybody, I love it," Shane continued. He added that Colleen is "so good at being nice," claiming that she did collabs with every YouTuber and then talked bad about them behind their backs.

The popular duo talked a lot of smack about a lot of people, including Colleen's ex-husband, Joshua David Evans. And now, Josh is speaking out about his relationship with Colleen and her texts with Shane.

Article continues below advertisement

Shane has officially been dragged into the drama surrounding Colleen.

In a September 2023 interview with YouTube personality SWOOP, Josh revealed that Colleen said "awful" things about him to Shane. It all went down during Josh and Colleen's honeymoon; Colleen allegedly texted her friend and told him that Josh "broke things" and "wrecked our hotel room."

Article continues below advertisement

Josh vehemently denied these actions, claiming he and Colleen "didn't have a single fight on that trip. ... There was no argument. It was actually a really pleasant honeymoon experience. We didn't have any altercations."

One night, after having dinner with Colleen's family, Josh bumped into Steve Greene and his now-wife, Nikki. The trio chatted for a bit before Nikki couldn't take it anymore and unveiled the truth. She slid her phone across the table and said, "Read it." Josh looked down and quickly realized the text messages between Colleen and Shane were about him.

Article continues below advertisement

He also realized the exchange took place during his and Colleen's honeymoon. "She texted that during our honeymoon, I abused her, that I went ballistic. We didn't even have a fight. We didn't have an argument," Josh said before revealing that Shane allegedly took screenshots of the conversation and sent them to several other well-known YouTubers.