Madeleine Albright, the First Female Secretary of State, Passed Away at 84

"We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today,” her family said in a statement posted to her official Twitter account. "The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother sister, aunt, and friend.”

Her family went on to applaud the former secretary's many accomplishments, like receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.