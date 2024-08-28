Home > Entertainment Mae Whitman Welcomed Her First Child and Named Her Baby After a Co-Star Congrats to the first-time mama! By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 28 2024, 6:08 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We can all agree that Mae Whitman is a treasure. She was the adorable daughter in a slew of memorable '90s movies (Independence Day, One Fine Day, Hope Floats); she had a great role on an oft-forgotten but charming series called State of Grace opposite Alia Shawkat in the early 2000s; she tackled the young-adult world in 2015's The DUFF; and she starred on two popular long-running series in the 2010s — Parenthood and Good Girls. Along the way, she's done a ton of voice work and made numerous other TV and film appearances.

It's safe to say that Mae has earned her spot as a talented and beloved actress in all of our hearts. So you can imagine our excitement when she announced her pregnancy in May 2024. Fast-forward to August, and Mae announced that she's welcomed a baby boy!

What is Mae Whitman's baby's name?

Mae's son is named Miles, and she named him after a co-star. In her Instagram post on Aug. 28, Mae wrote, "Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles. From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted."

"He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles @younggoth)," she went on, referring to her Parenthood co-star Miles Heizer, who played her brother on the show.

