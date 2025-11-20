Army Maj. Blaine McGraw Victims Are Coming Forward — And It Could Be Thousands "When it keeps happening to you, you shut down." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 20 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

It has come to light that an OBGYN at an Army base in Fort Hood, Texas, who has since been suspended, is being accused of several counts of sexual assault. While serving as an OBGYN on the base, Army Maj. Blaine McGraw treated over 1,400 women, per USA Today, all of whom have been contacted by the Army Criminal Investigation Division regarding the recent allegations that went public.

Specifically, a lawsuit filed by one woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous and is identified in the suit as Jane Doe, was submitted on November 10, 2025, the outlet reported. The woman claims McGraw exploited multiple women for years while they were under his care. Several other women have also come forward, speaking with media outlets and seeking legal help, claiming they were also victims of McGraw. Here’s what we know about the victims and what they’re alleging.

Maj. Blaine McGraw’s victims claim he recorded them and performed invasive exams.

Dozens of women have come forward, lodging allegations against Army Maj. Blaine McGraw, an OBGYN who had been providing care for women on an Army base in Fort Hood, Texas. While he treated more than 1,400 women, it’s not clear just how many of them are victims. However, over 50 women have already been taken under the wing of attorney Andrew Cobos, who is helping them pursue legal action against the OBGYN.

What’s disturbing is that many are alleging they brought complaints to higher-ups, and nothing was done about it. In the Nov. 10 civil suit, Jane Doe alleges that the Army continued to keep McGraw on its staff roster despite the complaints as well.

Apparently, complaints were lodged against him before he even arrived at Fort Hood, dating back to his time at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii at the beginning of 2019. “Leadership dismissed the warnings, laughed off credible allegations, and allowed McGraw to continue practicing,” the lawsuit states.

One victim told USA Today she sought medical help from McGraw about a year ago for a sinus infection. She was pregnant at the time. She said McGraw rubbed her knee while checking her neck and throat and “urged” her to undergo a vaginal exam, then “tried to tug away her leggings and touched her genitals.” When she told him to stop, he “laughed.”

McGraw is also being accused of performing invasive exams, neglecting to bring in a chaperone, which is customary when an OBGYN performs a vaginal exam, and recording women during their appointments. Another alarming account comes from a woman who told KCENTV that McGraw repeatedly kicked her husband out of the exam room. “Every time, he told my husband he couldn’t be in there,” she said. “I was never offered a chaperone. It was always just me and him.”

One woman claims she “froze” during an exam, saying, “This is my fourth sexual assault. When it keeps happening to you, you shut down. Your mind and body just go blank. You don’t fight. You can’t.” Investigators have since dug into McGraw’s personal devices, where they reportedly recovered thousands of photos and videos from the doctor’s phone, according to CNN, which was included in the lawsuit.

Army gynecologist Maj. Blaine McGraw has hired a lawyer amid the sexual assault allegations.

With the influx of women speaking out against McGraw, many of whom are seeking legal help to hold him and even the Army accountable, McGraw has hired an attorney.