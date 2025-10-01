Pete Hegseth Promises New Military Physical Standards and Fewer "Fat Generals and Admirals" "We're training warriors, not defenders," he said. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 1 2025, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Months after the Department of Defense was renamed and revamped to be called the Department of War, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced plans to bring in strict new military standards. These standards, outlined by Hegseth during an event at the Marine Corps Base Quantico on Sept. 30, 2025, include physical requirements for men and women who serve in any branch of the military.

In his talk to a crowd of soldiers, per video footage posted online, Hegseth warned that things are changing rapidly and that the days of "dudes in dresses" and "climate change worship" are over. He also spoke of what physical standards soldiers on the field and even in offices have to now live up to, and he expects the same standards from men and women.

Pete Hegseth's new military standards are very specific.

During the event at Quantico, Hegseth said that, to show the rest of the world how serious the United States Army, Marine Corps, and Air Force are, they have to look the part. According to him, that includes being physically fit and clean cut, with clean-shaven faces and physiques that live up to standards imposed by the Department of War.

"Every member of the joint force at every rank is required to take a test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year, every year of service," Hegseth explained. He added that the physical tests taken will "resemble the Army Expert Physical Fitness Assessment or the Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test."

According to Newsweek, the U.S. Army's combat readiness standards involve dead lifts, a two-mile run, and other requirements. Men and women are expected to score above 70 percent regardless of gender. The physical requirements for the Navy are similar, and include a forearm plank and push-ups. Again, women have to now meet the same exact requirements as men.

"This is not about preventing women from serving," Hegseth also said at Quantico. "We very much value the impact of female troops. Our female officers and NCOs are the absolute best in the world. But when it comes to any job that requires physical power to perform in combat, those physical standards must be high and gender-neutral. If women can make it, excellent. If not, it is what it is."

Pete Hegseth called out "fat generals" and "beardos."

In addition to Hegseth's new physical standards for the military, he has plans in motion to put an end to "fat generals and admirals" and soldiers and military personnel with beards. He said that it's about focusing on the "small stuff" so that the "big stuff" is not compromised in the grand scheme of things.

"If you want a beard, you can join Special Forces," he said. "If not, then shave." Per USNI News, Hegseth explained in a memo that it’s not all about appearances but also about "survivability, interoperability, and mission execution."