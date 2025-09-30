Remember That Time Pete Hegseth Flipped a Skateboard Into His Own Groin? We Do! Pete Hegseth is not very coordinated. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 30 2025, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Pete Hegseth

It's hard to ignore just how goofy everyone is in President Donald Trump's cabinet. We've got confirmed dog killer Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security, where she earned the nickname ICE Barbie. There's former democrat Tulsi Gabbard, with her questionable ties to Syria, who was appointed Director of National Intelligence. And who could possibly forget Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has the good sense to look increasingly more ashamed during every press conference. Doing great, guys!

If we had to rank them all from least cringey to most cringey, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth would be at the top of the chart when it comes to embarrassing antics. What can we expect from a weekend host on Fox News? The answer is: not much. Before he was advising the president on all things defense-related, Pete was doing things on Fox News like kickflipping a skateboard into his own testicles. Let's revisit that, shall we?



Remember when Pete Hegseth nailed himself with a skateboard?

A quick clip of Pete nailing himself in the groin with a skateboard is circulating online for reasons we may never understand. The incident was uploaded to Pete's own YouTube channel back in January 2023. At least we think it's Pete's actual YouTube channel. It's hard to say because the footage of the skateboarding kerfuffle was not the actual footage of the situation. It was a cell phone recording of a television which was broadcasting it.

In the segment, Pete goes to flip the skateboard up, only to miss catching it. The board landed directly on Pete's testicles, which resulted in a shocked, pained expression from the Fox News host. No one around him seemed to notice, or perhaps they were far too professional to comment on it.

Pete Hegseth once accidentally hit someone with an ax.

Not to be outdone by himself, Pete also accidentally hit someone during an ax-throwing segment on Fox News.

Back in June 2015, CNN reported on Pete's accidental assault during a segment that involved him throwing an ax in the streets of New York. To be fair, that's not a great place to do that. Outside of a Renaissance festival, there are few spots where ax-throwing makes a lot of sense. Anyway, Pete missed the target and hit a drummer with the Westpoint marching band who was performing behind the target.