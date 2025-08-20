Are Kristi Noem’s Luscious Locks Real, or Are Extensions Doing the Work? "It looks like she's cosplaying as Melania." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 20 2025, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: X/@laurenboebert;Mega

South Dakota Representative turned Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s hair has been looking considerably fuller since her confirmation in January 2025 during Donald Trump’s second cabinet. So much so that some folks believe she’s rocking hair extensions. While it would be nice to focus more on her policy efforts than her appearance, Noem seems to have made it clear where her priorities lie, and people have noticed. Even the producers of the comedy series South Park have weighed in.

In the Aug. 6, 2025, episode “Got a Nut,” they depicted her as someone who talks a lot about Homeland Security but spends much of her time getting glammed up and pampering herself for the role, rather than actually getting her hands dirty and making real change. Alas, we’re not here to debate Noem’s role as Secretary of Homeland Security; we’re here to focus on that full head of hair of hers. And speaking of it, is it all hers? Here’s what we know and what speculation suggests.

Does Kristi Noem actually wear hair extensions?

Source: Mega

Most women don’t like to give up their beauty secrets (it’s partly because they want you to think it’s a natural feature), and Kristi Noem is no exception. She hasn’t publicly addressed whether she wears hair extensions or underwent any of the other rumored tweaks, like Botox, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating and sharing some pretty convincing “evidence.”

If you compare past photos of Noem to 2025, her hair and face have changed considerably. Age is one factor, but many are calling it the “MAGA makeover.” She went from sporting her “classic Karen” haircut in 2013, as Redditor @freaknasty710 pointed out, to now rocking luscious long locks in 2025.

Sure, she could have just decided to change her look, trends evolve, after all, but a recent comparison of her hair from January 2025 to August 2025 hints that she’s doing something different with it (perhaps her new role gave her access to a high-end hair growth mask?).

In a photo shared by Lauren Boebert on X (formerly Twitter), who herself has faced her fair share of scrutiny, Noem’s hair sits just below her shoulders. For context, the post had Boebert praising Noem as “incredible” and expressing excitement for her to take on her new DHS role. Fast forward just a few months, and Noem’s hair is not only much longer but also noticeably fuller, especially around the ears.

Kristi Noem is going to be an INCREDIBLE leader for our DHS.



After four years of the WORST Secretary in American history, she’s got plenty of work cut out for her… but I’ve got no doubt she will quickly turn the situation around.



I’m excited to work with her in making our… pic.twitter.com/QyFUAM2rNk — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 25, 2025

Whether Noem wears hair extensions or not, speculation has been swirling for a while on Reddit that she and other “MAGA women” are going for the “Melania look” — a face that’s nipped and tucked, paired with long, golden-brown hair flowing in soft waves.

