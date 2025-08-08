Kristi Noem Called 'South Park' “So Lazy” for Attacking Her Appearance — Get Her Full Reaction She wasn’t the only government figure targeted in Episode 2. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 8 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Paramount+Mega

If you missed Season 27, Episode 2 of South Park, titled “Got a Nut” and aired on Aug. 6, 2025, it was pretty iconic. For starters, it mocked the process ICE uses to recruit agents to help detain undocumented immigrants, suggesting all you need to do is show up and express interest in the job. Mr. Mackey shows up claiming he “has a nut” (aka his mounting financial burdens) as his reason for wanting to work for ICE. Within seconds, he’s hired, put through orientation, and armed.

But during that orientation, another gem drops, this time targeting the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Kristi Noem. In what’s meant to be a “normal” training video for new recruits, Noem’s face appears normal, then seems to melt before returning to a taut, fresh look after makeup artists touch her up, likely hinting at Botox. It must have struck a nerve because the episode actually elicited a response from Noem. Here’s how she reacted.

Here’s how DHS Secretary Kirsti Noem responded to her 'South Park' episode.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wasn’t too thrilled about how South Park depicted her in Season 27, Episode 2, and it’s easy to see why. The show basically implied that between her bath soaks and Botox treatments, she still fits in time for her DHS duties, and she's taking her role as the face of the agency seriously.

But they didn’t stop there. As her character tells recruits, “Detaining and questioning people is never easy,” she then proceeds to shoot an innocent dog. This is in reference to Noem's memoir, where she wrote about shooting her 14-month-old dog named Cricket.

After the episode aired, Noem spoke with Glenn Beck on his podcast on Aug. 7, 2025. Beck welcomed her to the South Park club since he’d also been featured in the show. According to her, the whole scene was “so lazy.”

She said, “It never ends, but it’s so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look. It’s always the liberals and the extremists who do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. They just pick something petty like that.”

The show’s creators clearly targeted Noem’s appearance, hinting that she’s had plastic surgery, which she’s never publicly confirmed. However, her facial transformation over the years suggests otherwise. She wasn’t the only government figure targeted in Season 27, Episode 2.

While Mr. Mackey sat in the waiting room for his ICE interview, a picture on the wall depicted Trump as a man from Greek times. Of course, the statue featured the classic small genitalia detail common in sculptures from that era.

Here’s how 'South Park' fans are reacting to the Kristi Noem episode.

Noem may not have been excited to see her face on South Park, but the fan comments the entire episode sparked were pretty priceless. One person praised the show for being “braver than mainstream media,” adding they’re “here for it.” Another also loved how the writers worked in the dogs, saying they “trolled her” with that bit.