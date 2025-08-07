Here's Why 'South Park' Is No Longer Available for Streaming on HBO Max The Season 27 premiere of the comedy created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone caused controversy with viewers. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 7 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: HBO

It's easy to say that South Park is one of the most successful animated shows of all time. The animated series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone has entertained the world for more than two decades. The sense of humor utilized in the show has to constantly evolve to stay on top of everything that happens in both politics and pop culture.

Since 2020, fans have been able to enjoy their favorite episodes of South Park on HBO Max. The service that hosts shows such as Peacemaker and House of the Dragon was more than happy to welcome Eric Cartman and his friends. Unfortunately, the series is no longer available for streaming on the platform. Why was South Park removed from HBO? Let's take a look at where viewers will catch new episodes of the show for the foreseeable future.



Why is 'South Park' no longer available on HBO?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Park County and Paramount reached a new deal that will ensure South Park survives in the near future. The production company was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the comedic minds behind the show. The contract states that new episodes of South Park will be produced by Paramount effective immediately and through 2030.

The Paramount deal concerns future episodes of South Park, but it's also related to the extensive library of episodes that have already been produced. The comedy's archive will be available for streaming on Paramount+ moving forward. Even fans of the show don't get to enjoy Cartman's adventures on the platform they were accustomed to, the new contract will ensure their favorite characters don't go anywhere.

Fifty episodes of South Park will be produced as part of Park County's agreement with Paramount. Episodes that air on Comedy Central will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the following day. The deal is similar to what Dan Harmon and Adult Swim scored for Rick and Morty back in 2018, where 70 episodes of the animated hit were commissioned at once, according to Deadline. As of 2025, only 50 of those episodes have been produced.

Did 'South Park' get in trouble with the White House?

Over the years, South Park has consistently made fun of political events and pop culture landmarks. In the premiere of Season 27, the series depicted President Donald Trump and Satan as lovers, causing the internet to go wild with comments and unpredictable reactions. The episode went viral enough for the White House to say something about it.

According to Variety, here's what White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers had to say regarding the show's depiction of the President: "The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows."