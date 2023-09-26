Home > Television 'Rick and Morty' Will Sound Different in Season 7 Due to New Voice Actors Following some serious domestic violence allegations, Justin Roiland was fired from Adult Swim. There are new voice actors for 'Rick and Morty.' By Alex West Sep. 25 2023, Published 11:03 p.m. ET Source: Adult Swim

The Gist: Season 7 of Rick and Morty will premiere on Oct. 15, 2023, on Adult Swim.

The show will have new voice actors, but it will take a very well-trained ear to notice the difference.

Co-creator and original voice actor Justin Roiland was fired following domestic violence allegations.

When the show returns for Season 7, Rick and Morty fans may or may not be a bit confused. A trailer preview reveals that new voice actors have taken over the roles for both Rick and Morty after co-creator Justin Roiland was ousted from the cast. So far, the sound is pretty much the same, so it would take a very well-trained ear to tell the difference.

"Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever!" explains the official show description from Adult Swim ahead of Season 7. While they're totally acknowledging the change, they haven't yet revealed who has actually replaced Justin. “We want the show to speak for itself,” an Adult Swim insider told the Hollywood Reporter. “We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans.”

What happened to Justin Roiland? There are new voice actors for 'Rick and Morty.'

Adult Swim fired Roiland in January 2023. The co-creator was dropped after facing domestic violence charges, including one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit. Roiland pleaded not guilty and a court battle ensued.

Roiland was accused by someone who apparently had been dating him, but she remains unnamed to the public. The alleged incident would have taken place in 2020. However, in March, the charges against him were dropped. “We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," said Kimberly Edds, the spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney’s office, in a statement to Variety.

Following the dismissal of the charges, Roiland further maintained his innocence. “I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland said on Instagram.

He continued, “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.'”

At the time, Roiland said he was looking to focus his attention on his creative projects and "restoring his good name." However, he hasn't been reinstated to his role with Adult Swim or his video game company Squanch Games yet. Whether or not he sought out an opportunity to rejoin those teams is unknown. In fact, he has been completely silent on social media.