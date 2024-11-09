Home > Entertainment Trey Parker and Matt Stone Made ‘The Book of Mormon,’ but Do They Practice Mormonism? There was a significant Mormon population in their community. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 9 2024, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: YouTube | @The Book of Mormon

If you've ever wondered, “Are the creators of South Park Mormon?” you’re not alone. This question pops up frequently in searches about South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, likely due to their notable work with The Book of Mormon musical. While neither Parker nor Stone is Mormon, their connection to the religion goes back to their high school years in Colorado and has fueled some of their most acclaimed work.

No, the creators of South Park are not Mormon.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone met in high school in Littleton, Colo.—a town known for its strong Mormon and evangelical Christian communities. Growing up in what they describe as “Mormon Central” of Highlands Ranch, Trey, who is agnostic, and Matt, who is Jewish, found themselves surrounded by religious influences, from local temples to evangelical services.

This environment gave them a front-row seat to the cultural and religious dynamics of their community, which became comedic fodder for their future projects. Trey and Matt first gained fame as the masterminds behind South Park, the animated series known for its controversial takes on religion, politics, and pop culture.

The show, which debuted in 1997, has maintained a massive fanbase for over two decades, praised for its irreverence and satire. South Park has often pushed boundaries, and Trey and Matt are no strangers to taking on controversial topics, from the 2005 Scientology episode “Trapped in the Closet” to recurring jokes about Mormonism.

Perhaps their most high-profile satire of Mormonism came with The Book of Mormon, a Broadway musical that debuted in 2011. This musical comedy follows two naive Mormon missionaries sent to Uganda, where their idealism clashes with harsh realities.

Though the musical pokes fun at Mormon beliefs, it’s clear Trey and Matt approached the subject with humor rather than malice, inspired by their upbringing in a community where Mormonism was prominent.

In fact, the duo has described Mormonism as “amusing” rather than offensive. Their comedic approach took off, and The Book of Mormon became a massive hit, earning nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. As of 2024, The Book of Mormon ranks as the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history.

Trey and Matt’s interest in provocative subjects has only grown since The Book of Mormon. In their latest project, they partnered with rapper Kendrick Lamar to produce a comedy film about a Black man who discovers that his ancestors once owned white slaves. The untitled project promises the same edgy, controversial tone that fans have come to expect from the duo, who have always seemed energized by cultural backlash.

While Trey Parker and Matt Stone aren’t Mormons, their unique backgrounds and exposure to Mormonism have undeniably shaped their comedic style across projects. Through South Park and The Book of Mormon, they’ve woven aspects of religion into their work, creating satire that’s both biting and, surprisingly, reverent.

