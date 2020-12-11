Majah Hype's Former Girlfriend, Latisha Kirby, Made Abuse Allegations Against the Comedian

Majah Hype's Former Girlfriend, Latisha Kirby, Made Abuse Allegations Against the ComedianBy Katie Garrity
Updated
Celebrities, even those that are highly active on social media, try to keep some things private, including their relationships. However, sometimes that doesn’t always work out in their favor. In the case of comedian Majah Hype, he may find himself in a bit of legal trouble after a disturbing photo surfaced online.
A disturbing image of Majah Hype's former girlfriend, Latisha Kirby, surfaced online promptly after allegations were made of his domestic violence toward her. The picture shows her with an injured eye after she was allegedly beaten and abused by the popular social media influencer and comedian.
Latisha Kirby came forward with abuse allegations against Majah on Instagram.
During a #WomanWednesday Instagram chat with her fans, Latisha said, "I wanna apologize to my mother, my son, my sister, to my niece, to my friends. I detached myself from the people that loved me the most for a long time. I owe you guys the biggest apology.
"What I've been going through, the average person doesn't go through that in a whole lifetime. I've been keeping it a secret for a long time. Hiding abuse is a full-time job. You have to detach yourself from your loved ones so they don't know. I did that for a long time," she continued.
Latisha talked about the pain of icing out family and friends to hide the abuse.
On Instagram, Latisha dove into what it had been like to be in an abusive relationship — including purposefully icing out family and friends in order to hide her alleged abuse and protect her abuser.
"Imagine having to hide your bruises and you're being battered from your family, imagine after being abused and assaulted, you have to console the person that hurt you because now they're distraught," she explained.
Latisha continued, "They want to harm themselves. So now you don't have the chance to heal, you don't have the chance to be upset... imagine after going through all those things, you still have to have sex, you're still expected to be delightful like there's nothing wrong with you when your face is unrecognizable…"
While some people accused Latisha of being unfaithful or causing the abuse, she assured fans that the abuse was inexcusable and unprovoked. "I've never, ever cheated in my relationship, not one time, not one time," she claimed.
"When you get caught doing what you're doing, your first defense is to turn it around on me." She then asked her followers to respect her "process and healing journey."
Majah denies all the allegations against him.
Unsurprisingly, Majah Hype denies any wrongdoing when it comes to his relationship with Latisha. In a video, Majah talked about how he would never hurt Majah. "I still have love for Kirby today," he said on Instagram. "I have no reason for that. I am not a woman beater and I never thought about being a woman beater.”
He went on to claim that he was the actual victim in the relationship and the one who was abused. "I’m warning every man out there, don't allow women to hit you, don't let women subject you to being abused," he said.