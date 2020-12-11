Majah Hype's Former Girlfriend, Latisha Kirby, Made Abuse Allegations Against the Comedian

On Instagram, Latisha dove into what it had been like to be in an abusive relationship — including purposefully icing out family and friends in order to hide her alleged abuse and protect her abuser.

"Imagine having to hide your bruises and you're being battered from your family, imagine after being abused and assaulted, you have to console the person that hurt you because now they're distraught," she explained.

Latisha continued, "They want to harm themselves. So now you don't have the chance to heal, you don't have the chance to be upset... imagine after going through all those things, you still have to have sex, you're still expected to be delightful like there's nothing wrong with you when your face is unrecognizable…"

While some people accused Latisha of being unfaithful or causing the abuse, she assured fans that the abuse was inexcusable and unprovoked. "I've never, ever cheated in my relationship, not one time, not one time," she claimed.

"When you get caught doing what you're doing, your first defense is to turn it around on me." She then asked her followers to respect her "process and healing journey."