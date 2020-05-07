Malia Obama and Her Boyfriend Are Basically American-British Royalty

It seems like only yesterday we were introduced to Malia and Sasha Obama, who were 10 and 7 when their dad became President of the U.S. But these days, the girls are grown up and living pretty normal lives — which includes dating! Malia, in fact, has been in a relationship with the same guy for about two years. The 21-year-old Harvard student has been dating Rory Farquharson, and their relationship looks really sweet.

Everything you need to know about Malia Obama's boyfriend.

Malia and Rory allegedly met in Harvard, where they both attend. Rory, who's originally from the UK and graduated from a super prestigious prep school before going to college, is reportedly studying law. Rory was the head boy (which is basically like the head of ASB, but even more important in U.S. terminology) at Rugby School in Rugby, Warwickshire. And yes, he did play rugby — so that's Rugby on Rugby on rugby. He also played golf and probably got excellent grades (since he goes to Harvard and all).

It's been an absolute delight and pleasure to have this exceptional student @rory_farq from @Harvard spend this week with us in Belfast 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ICFnJT19h5 — Conor Houston (@ConorHouston_) June 9, 2017

Rory was also pretty well-liked in high school. A source told the Daily Mail that all the girls thought he was "quite a catch" and that "he was very popular."

The world learned about Malia's new boyfriend back in November 2017, when the two were spotted smooching (or should we say, snogging?) at a Harvard vs. Yale football game. By this point we're going to assume that Rory has met Malia's parents, because Malia has supposedly spent a lot of time with his family in the UK. No matter how posh you are, it's probably at least a little intimidating to meet the former President of the U.S.

Source: Getty Images

Not surprisingly, Malia's boyfriend is pretty rich. At least, his parents are. According to The Tab, Rory's dad is the CEO of Insight Investment Management Limited, and their house in Suffolk, England, is worth £1.6 million. The Daily Mail reports Rory's parents also have a house in Islington that's worth $2.3 million.

Malia isn't the only one who gets to brag about her important family, either. Rory allegedly has a connection with the royal family: Rory's second cousin, Andrew Farquharson, used to be a courtier to the Queen and eventually moved up to become Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace. He worked there until 2009.

Source: Getty Images