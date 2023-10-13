Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok A Man Hasn't Met His Roommates in Two Months, Sparks Strange and Unusual Theories Living with roommates has its pros and cons, but what about when you live with roommates but never see them? That’s what happened to Spencer Hudson. By Jamie Lerner Oct. 13 2023, Published 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images/TikTok/@_spencerhudson

We’ve heard of some of the worst roommate nightmares — from murderous roommates to ones who really don’t know how to clean up after themselves. But what about roommates who don’t seem to exist? Is this a nightmare or a dream? Spencer Hudson (@_spencerhudson) shared his roommate saga on TikTok about how he hasn’t met his roommates in two months at the apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

While that might sound ideal for some people, others might be perplexed. Where are Spencer’s roommates? Are they OK? And how is this even possible? TikTokers are tuned into Spencer’s roommate (or lack thereof) story as we try to figure out what’s really going on beneath the surface.

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer has been living in his apartment for two months without meeting his roommates.

Spencer shares, “I’ve been living in this apartment for about two months and I don’t know the names of my roommates. I've never met my roommates. I don't know if my roommates exist.” Off the bat, Spencer does not sound happy about his situation. He just sounds confused and even a little scared. Imagine living with people you’ve never met?!

“It's not a bad place but I'm just kind of convinced that I'm the only one who lives here,” he says as he shows us around the apartment. “There are four of us. It’s an 1,100-square-foot apartment, right? Me and three other guys, and I’m telling you, I’ve never seen them.” The entire time he tells us this, Spencer looks purely bewildered.

Article continues below advertisement

“The only explanation for this,” he suggests, “is that they all must have girlfriends and just live at their girlfriends’ places because that’s the only thing that makes sense here. I told my friends and family about this and they don’t understand how it’s possible and I don’t really understand how it’s possible either.” Neither do we!

Article continues below advertisement

The question seems to be … Is Spencer sure that he even has roommates? From what we can tell, no one else is living there, and perhaps he can’t get into their bedrooms to see if there’s furniture, clothes, or other belongings. But then, Spencer tells us the craziest story. “One time, I came home, and there were a bunch of people in our living room,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

“They were like, ‘Who are you?’ and I’m like, ‘I live here, who are you?’ And they’re like, ‘We’re waiting for Cole,” and I’m like, ‘Who’s Cole?’ And they’re like, ‘Is this not Cole’s apartment?’ And I had to be like, ‘I’m not really sure because I don’t know the names of my roommates. Maybe this is Cole’s apartment.’ So I just went in my room and waited for them to like, I don’t know, meet up with Cole maybe?”

Now, the question is… where in the world is Cole? And who is he? Cole seems to be the missing piece of this roommate puzzle, but the puzzle might never be completed. However, people in the comments had something to say about Spencer’s strange, perhaps ghostly, experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters shared their own absent roommate experiences and had some otherworldly theories.

Maybe it’s just because it’s October, but our spooky senses are heightened. So when someone says they haven’t met their roommates in two months, it’s not that strange to think that maybe Spencer’s roommates are ghosts. A commenter even pointed out, “There are 0 windows… I’m so scared.” We would be, too.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else jokingly said, “I call my three other personalities ‘roommates’ too.” Of course, we don’t want to make fun of mental illness, but it does add a bit of humor to a very confusing situation. Of course, the scariest possibility? “Maybe you switched dimensions,” someone suggested. Well, we are in the era of the multiverse in media — perhaps there’s some truth to it.

But mainly, people have a lot of questions. How did Spencer even move in without meeting his roommates? His apartment seems to be a version of campus housing, so it’s likely he didn’t have to meet them to sign a contract or move in. But even knowing that, we’d think that their schedules would overlap at some point.