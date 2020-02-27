Man Lied to His Fiancée About Buying Her a Tiffany Engagement Ring

"I’m beyond words," she writes. "Not that it’s not a Tiffany ring but that he was playing me with a $6 ring. After he purchased a mini bar and an OLED TV for himself on Black Friday. I can’t believe I went into Tiffany’s with a $5 rip off. I’m mortified."

She confronted him about what she found and told him she didn't care about the ring but that she was "devastated at the lies." She pushed him to tell her the truth about why he did it. He confessed that he got the Tiffany box from a friend, and he said, "that he felt like he needed to get my the best but he couldn't afford it." But she knows that he spent several thousand dollars on stuff for himself.

She said she didn't even need a ring that cost that much money. She just needed him not to lie about it.