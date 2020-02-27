We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Man Lied to His Fiancée About Buying Her a Tiffany Engagement Ring

This is a tough one, folks. You hope that when you're partner proposes to you, they will do so with a ring that fits you. For some, that might mean a super fancy, expensive rock. For others, a simple, cheap band will do. The cost of the ring doesn't necessarily matter, as long as both parties understand that and are on the same page.

What you don't want is a partner who claimed to buy an expensive ring, only to discover later that he lied about where he got it and how much he spent on it. In this post on Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" we have a woman who was thrilled with her Tiffany engagement ring until she found out it wasn't from Tiffany at all.