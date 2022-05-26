Man Puts Mom in Hospice After Comment She Made About His Son with Down Syndrome

The decision to send a parent to hospice care is a difficult choice for many people to make. For some, it feels like a "betrayal" of sorts to a parent, especially if they dedicated a good portion of their lives to raising you in spite of everything else they had going on in their lives.

So many argue that spending more time with one's parents later in life by living with them, especially when they're sick, is even more important than spending it with an otherwise healthy child.