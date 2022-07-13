Woman Cuts Workout Short After "Creepy” Guy Uses Machine Next to Her in Empty Gym

And if you're working out in a health club that has a sea of machines, you probably shouldn't amble up and hop on one right next to a stranger who's working out in an otherwise empty gym. It'd be like peeing right beside a guy at a urinal in the bathroom, or sitting next to someone in a movie theater when there are tons of other free seats available.

But that's what happened to one Redditor while she was using an elliptical machine.