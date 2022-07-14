Man Accidentally Yelled at His DoorDash Driver, and TikTok Helped Him Make Things Right
Delivery drivers are truly underappreciated. From rude customers to tip baiting, they have to put up with a lot of nonsense that would make most of us want to pull our hair out.
That said, when one man accidentally mistreated his DoorDash driver, he knew he had to make things right. Keep scrolling for a story about a huge misunderstanding and how one man was able to make amends thanks to TikTok.
An Australian man unknowingly yelled at his DoorDash delivery driver ... and went viral on TikTok.
OK, I know what you're thinking. How does one unknowingly yell at someone? It's not really an everyday occurrence. But trust us when we say that it was truly a big misunderstanding.
So, here's what happened: Mark Polchleb, who lives in Australia, ordered delivery food earlier this month. When the driver approached his door, his dog started barking and basically caused a huge ruckus.
"Get away from the door mate," yelled Mark to his dog as he tried to open it to grab his food.
However, on the other side of the door, the delivery driver, who could hear everything going on inside, assumed Mark was yelling at him. His facial expression changed and he left the food on the steps as he backed away from the house.
A hungry Mark then grabbed his food from his porch and continued on. As he told TODAY, "I didn't realize until I reviewed [my home security] footage that he could have misunderstood me yelling at my dog."
He later posted a video on TikTok explaining what happened and how he never meant to make his innocent delivery driver feel disrespected like that.
"I'm genuinely losing sleep over this, " he wrote.
In the comment section, many users felt Mark's pain. "The way I’m actually shedding tears thinking of how he must have felt disregarded and a nuisance. I’m feeling sick," one person wrote. Another commented: "I WOULD BE IN TEARS FOR WEEKS IF I DID THIS OMG CAN YOU FIND HIM ON YOUR APP SOMEHOW."
It was comments like the latter that got him thinking — maybe he could find him. In a series of follow-up TikTok videos, Mark shared updates on his mission to find that delivery driver and make things right.
Mark apologized and met his DoorDash driver, Sami.
While there were a few dead ends during Mark's quest to locate his DoorDash driver, he eventually hit gold. The delivery driver's daughter watched Mark's original TikTok and then reached out to connect him with her father, whose name is Sami.
The men arranged to meet and yes, it was the happy ending we've all been waiting for. "It was great to meet him and his family," Mark said in a video recapping their meetup. He also learned that Sami was working for DoorDash in order to save up money to meet his son, who was overseas.
Soon after, DoorDash caught wind of this story and decided to reward Sami with a little something for his admirable behavior. "We're so inspired by your love and kindness for Sami that we're going to award him Top Dasher status for life and extra Dasher pay," wrote the company on one of Mark's videos.
Sami's daughter also created a GoFundMe to raise money for him to visit his son in France. In the page's description, she explained that Sami came to Australia eight years ago as a refugee and hasn't been able to see his son in France for a decade.
The GoFundMe has already raised over $7,000 Australian dollars. Hopefully, Sami will get to reconnect with his son soon!