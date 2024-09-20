Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Must've Thought You Were Homeless” — Walgreens Manager Won’t Stop Following Woman Around Store "He's not even supposed to do that if you WERE stealing." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 20 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @xoxocapricecapone

A Walgreens customer shared their experience with what many TikTokers are calling a "creepy" manager who followed her around the store. Caprice Capone (@xoxocapricecapone) posted several videos detailing how a Walgreens manager followed her throughout a store, despite several instances of her telling him that his behavior was making her uncomfortable.

Here's how the first clip went down: "I didn't dress up enough to shop at Walgreens," a text overlay at the top of Caprice's video reads. Her camera lens is first fixed on a shelf of candy, then pans up to an employee of the store wearing a blue shirt. He tells the woman that if she's taking pictures then he can "take one too."

The man whips out a phone and begins to unlock it. The woman tells him that he should "feel free" to do so but says that the guy is following her around the store and making her "feel threatened" by doing so. She continues to record the manager, who stands in the same aisle as her with his hands behind his back.

@xoxocapricecapone I didn’t realize you had a new dress code for customers @Walgreens Sorry I left my evening gown at home, wont happen again. #profilingpeople #poorcustomerservice #getaway #stopprofiling One more question, is it also policy to be this close to customers, especially if they’re asked to back up? I have the rest of the video when you guys actually care. #stalkervibes ♬ original sound - Caprice Capone Source: TikTok | @xoxocapricecapone

Caprice aims her phone's camera at him again — the man can be seen, standing still, continuing to look at her. Caprice added more context to her Walgreens encounter in a caption she appended to the video. It seems that the employee took issue with the types of clothes she was wearing during her pharmacy shopping experience. "I didn’t realize you had a new dress code for customers @Walgreens. Sorry I left my evening gown at home, won't happen again," she wrote.

"One more question: Is it also policy to be this close to customers, especially if they’re asked to back up? I have the rest of the video when you guys actually care." In a follow-up clip, Caprice continues where her initial video left off. The Walgreens employee is seen still standing still in the aisle. As she begins to walk away from him, he takes a few steps closer to her.

This goes on for quite some time — the worker says nothing to Caprice as she looks around the store at various juices, bottled drinks, and candies. "If this is how you wanna spend your day," the shopper says, finally breaking her silence. "Could you stop harassing me?" she says to the man as she looks through the pharmacy's wares.

"Excuse me?" the man asks before Caprice repeats again, "Could you stop harassing me?" "I'm supposed to be doing this," he informs her. "You're supposed to be following me? As a manager?" He then goes on to say that he's here to "assist" her and help her "find what [she] need[s]."

Caprice is quick to tell him that this isn't the case — she doesn't need any of his help in finding any items in the store. "I cannot?" the man asks. "No I do not want your assistance," she informs him. "I've asked you several times to back up." "I'm doing my job," the man tells her again.

"You're not doing your job ... you're not providing assistance. You're harassing me," she tells him. He suggests that she should just "pretend" he's not there before Caprice asks him point blank why he's following her. The Walgreens employee sticks to his initial explanation — it's because he he's there to provide her assistance.

"Why are you following me?" she asks again and as he's about to speak she cuts him off: "Because I need assistance? I said I do not need assistance." "You're harassing somebody with a disability, just letting you know," she informs the worker.

At this point in the clip, it appears that the Walgreens worker notices someone else off-camera. He smiles at them and nods. She tells him that she has "anxiety" and that her "hand is shaking" as she informs the man that she's "asking him to back up." "I am saying you are making me nervous," she tells him as he begins to walk off-camera, presumably to assist the other customer off-camera.

In yet another video, Caprice shows off what she was wearing at the Walgreens store: It was a blue t-shirt, tie-dye leggings, and a dark red sweatshirt "with stains from dying [her] hair," she narrates in her clip. "So, that, was the outfit," she says into the camera.

She goes on to state that she was being "sarcastic" about the Walgreens dress code in yet another video, but did offer up a theory as to why the Walgreens manager was following her around.

Caprice said, "I do not know the actual requirements to enter but I'm sure I met them. In my opinion, he thought I was going to steal because of the negative stereotypes regarding those who may be unhoused. It's not unusual to see people asking for help in the area. And occasionally outside the entrance to this Walgreens. This is the only theory I have."

It seems that maybe she thought he mistook her for an unhoused person who was trying to steal from the store. Several TikTokers mentioned that they thought the manager's behavior was unacceptable, like this person who wrote: "This is insane. I've worked retail for 25 years and even if we KNOW someone is stealing, we were never supposed to confront them. We were supposed to gather all the info about them and their picture and call the police to handle it."

