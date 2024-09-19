Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "This is So Scary!" — Woman Chastises German Cops Who Entered Room Unannounced at Night "Welcome to Germany." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 19 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @childersahsunny

A Canadian woman living in Germany screamed at police officers who entered her apartment in the middle of the night. Chisunny (@childerahsunny) said she was sleeping naked in bed when "two white male officers" came into her room unannounced. The TikToker then recorded herself screaming at the officers waiting at her front door. Throughout the clip she constantly denies their requests to talk.

"OK, please can you get out of my house, please?" a woman can be seen telling the authorities as she records them in her video. "Please? Can you get out of my house please?" she asks several times. She holds her phone up to her hand as she begins crying. "This is so scary," she says again as the police officers look at one another.

While the TikToker shouts and cries, the officers don't advance into the apartment or raise their voice. One is seated on the stairs as another police officer attempts to talk to her. She cuts him off saying, "No!" several times. "This is extremely frightening," the woman recording the video argues, indicating that due to her fear, the officers in question should halt their investigation of the apartment.

My German neighbors called the police on me because the lock part of my door is damaged as I locked myself out Tuesday and it has be removed to let me in. 6 officers stood as in shock after seeing Two white male officers enter my room unannounced as I laid naked in my bed. The indignation, the violation, the dehumanization. Germany is not a safe place for Black women

She adds, "And this is my house I can show you ... my visa, I'm Canadian." At this point in the video, she urges them to close the door and attempts to shut it herself. One of the officers can be heard off-camera in what sounds like a bid to get her to not shut the door.

"This is so scary and the fact that you came into my house and I'm naked. I'm naked in my bed and you came into my room. That is disgusting." One of the officers replied back saying, "No." "It's disgusting!" she screams back, lecturing the cops as she records them. At least one of the cops tells her to calm down.

"It's disgusting that you came into the house and I'm naked in my room," she says, continuing to scream at the officers. "Can I talk to you?" one of the cops at the front door asks her. "No," she shouts again, "How would you feel, how would you feel if someone came into your mother's home while she's naked and it's two men," Chisunny screams again.

"That's disgusting it's two men. Two men while I'm naked in my bed!" The female officer at the front door asks her to calm down while one officer asks her what her problem is. The question appears to throw Chisunny off: "What is your problem? No, no, you came into my house unannounced ... unannounced! No! Unannounced," she says, screaming again.

The other officer asks again if he can talk to her. "Can you listen?" she screams at the officers again, asking them to get out. "Thank you so much," she says, slamming the door. She can be heard placing her keys in the door and locking it.

In a caption for the video, she explains what happened, indicating she believes the call to police was racially motivated. "My German neighbors called the police on me because the lock part of my door is damaged as I locked myself out Tuesday and it has be removed to let me in. 6 officers stood as in shock after seeing Two white male officers enter my room unannounced as I laid naked in my bed. The indignation, the violation, the dehumanization. Germany is not a safe place for Black women."

In another caption in the comments section of the clip, Chisunny said that she lost her key and had to forcibly open her door. However, Chisunny said that she doesn't believe the cops should've been called as all of her neighbors knew that she lost her key.

"My neighbors called the police on me bc they thought someone broke into my home my door was damaged it had to be forcibly opened on Tuesday because I lost my key and they all knew this."

One user on the app wrote that the officers seemed genuinely shocked Chisunny was afraid of police: "They seem to be surprised that your scared of them!. So sorry this happened to you."

Another TikToker said that while they didn't approve of the way police entered her home, that the issue is with the neighbor who called and said someone was breaking into their neighbor's apartment.

"My personal opinion on the situation is that the problem is with your neighbors and not the Police, however, they should've knocked or came in differently. I think your neighbors didn’t know that."