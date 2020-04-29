‘Chopped’ Judge Maneet Chauhan Says She Lost Weight Without Giving up Chocolate

There’s a lot to love about Chopped (and Chopped Junior, of course). First and foremost, we love watching the chef’s faces when they open their baskets and are greeted with, say, calf eyeballs and candy canes. And, obviously, it’s always fun to see what wild concoctions the chefs come up with (like calf eyeball ice cream with a candy cane reduction).

But we also love the Chopped judges! One of our favorite judges on the show is Maneet Chauhan , who always seems to have tons of great advice and unlimited energy. Recently, Maneet decided to focus some of that energy on losing weight, and (as with so many of her endeavors) she succeeded with flying colors! Here’s what we learned about Maneet Chauhan’s weight loss journey.

Maneet Chauhan’s weight loss journey is truly impressive.

“It was important for me to be healthy not only for the way I look or feel but also for the message that I was sending to my kids,” Maneet said in an interview with Parade . “I was telling them it’s OK to be overweight and not take care of yourself, and that’s not the message I want to send them.”

But as a chef, Maneet couldn’t do what most people do and turn to a special kind of diet. “I couldn’t go on a restrictive diet like keto or paleo because I eat for a living,” she said. Fair point! Rather than limiting the types of foods she ate, Maneet decided to track her calories with the help of an app. “I kept to 1,200 calories a day, which would pretty much start with me logging my two glasses of wine and two pieces of chocolate, so I knew what I had left,” she said.

In addition to tracking calories going in, Maneet also took control of the calories she burned by making sure to take at least 10,000 steps every day. Now, she says the changes she made in order to lose weight are just a part of her everyday life. “If I’m at the airport and the lounge is over there, I’m like, ‘No, I haven’t done my steps.’ So I walk from one end of the airport to the other with my suitcase.” Impressive!

All of that hard work has definitely paid off for Maneet. She lost 40 pounds as a result of her efforts — mission accomplished! But that’s far from the only thing Maneet has accomplished over the past few years.

In addition to appearing regularly on Chopped, Maneet has also been working on her latest cookbook, Chaat: Recipes from the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India, which is slated to be published in October of 2020. The book was inspired by an epic cross-country railway journey where she encountered all types of food from all over India. Plus she and her husband run two restaurants in Nashville. Talk about staying busy!