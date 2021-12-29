Competing on 'Chopped' Has Its Benefits — All of the Chefs Get Paid, Win or Lose

In each episode of Chopped, chefs compete in three separate rounds. Using secret ingredients that aren't revealed until the start of each round, they must create three dishes — often an appetizer, entrée, and dessert — within a small amount of time. Typically, they have 20 minutes for the first round and 30 minutes each for the next two. Contestants are eliminated between each round until one winner is determined.

Win or lose, it's an intense culinary battle and we think they all deserve a prize one way or another.