When it comes to the TLC show I Am Jazz, we've seen a whole lot of transformation. We first met Jazz Jennings years ago as a young girl trying to feel comfortable in her body. Along the way, there have been life lessons, family drama, relationship mess-ups, and more. But in the end, she's always had great people in her corner, and that includes her family.One member of that family is her brother, Sander Jennings, who has been supportive of Jazz, the transgender community, and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole. In season 7 of I Am Jazz, we're learning more about him and his love life. So, who is he dating now? This journey through romance has taken him down a road of self-discovery.Who is Sander Jennings dating?Right now, it looks like Sander is single but he's open to finding someone special. In season 7 of I Am Jazz, we see him get back into dating. In one of the episodes, he goes on a date with transgender activist Hope Giselle. The two talk about their experiences trying to meet someone and Hope says that as a transgender woman, she finds that a lot of men she meets say they can handle it but, in the end, they can't.For now, it's not clear if the relationship between Hope and Sander blossoms into something more committed, but he is learning a lot through his own experiences. In Dec. 2021, he posted on Instagram that he's been single for the past five years. In the caption, he says that he's learned he shouldn't be closed off to loving someone because of what others might think, and that timing is everything when it comes to love and finding the right person."I will date whomever I want, always be honest about my feelings, and if there’s a potential spark, I will see where it goes with any woman," Sander said. But it's possible that the show will explore his love life in future episodes.Not everyone loves the idea of Sander dating a transgender woman.On that same episode of I Am Jazz, Sander announces to his family at dinner that he has plans to go on a date with a transgender woman. While Jazz loves the idea, their grandparents don't seem as thrilled. Grandpa Jack says that he and his wife Jacky have a more traditional view. But at the same time, they understand that Jazz is a transgender woman who has dated and will date in the future.Plus, Jack said he wouldn't want anyone to treat Jazz negatively just because she's a transgender woman. Jazz praises her bother for being "open-minded" enough to date a transgender woman.\n\nYou can watch I Am Jazz on TLC and on Discovery Plus.