Annie-Pier Lavoie's TikTok Manifestation Cheat Codes Might Change Your Life

Annie-Pier Lavoie's TikTok Manifestation Cheat Codes Might Change Your LifeBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 22 2022, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Young millennial and Gen Z TikTok users are learning more and more about the Law of Attraction and the art of manifestation, which is all about having a positive outlook on life and maintaining a higher vibration of emotions in order to attract the things you want.
One of the most inspirational manifestation experts on TikTok goes by the name of @AnniePierlavoieOfficial. These are some of her inspirational tips and tricks when it comes to manifesting your dream life.
Annie-Pier Lavoie helps TikTok users manifest their dreams.
According to Annie’s TikTok bio, she’s all about mindsets and manifesting. She wants to help her followers believe in themselves! Her content is filled with a lot of tips and tricks to manifest your greatest desires as quickly as possible. She also has a lot to say about following specific cheat codes.
In one of her recent videos, she describes the importance of self-love. She writes, “Change your self-concept, aka what you believe to be true about yourself. Envision the next level of yourself and start showing up as her. Constantly ask yourself, 'What would she think? How would she feel? How would she react?'"
This manifestation method works wonders because it’s all about showing up as the “main character" in your life. In another video, Annie describes which words you should be using while manifesting, and which words you should avoid entirely. Vocabulary choices are super important when practicing Law of Attraction methods.
No one should say words like "I want, I wish, I need, I can’t, I’m trying, I hope, I should," or "I don’t know" when trying to manifest. When using words like these, all the universe hears is that you’re currently lacking. Giving off vibrations of desperation can block your manifestations! Instead, you should be using words like "I have, I create, I’m grateful for, I enjoy, I can, I choose, I love," and "I trust" while manifesting.
Are there more cheat codes from Annie-Pier Lavoie?
Annie’s TikTok page is filled with cheat codes and tips. In another video, she describes the act of verbalizing daily affirmations in order to attract the right things into your life. In the video, she writes, “I do not chase. I attract. What is meant for me will always find me at the perfect time. Everything is as it should be. I know that the universe always has my back."
She continues, "Everything always works out for me. I am a powerful creator.” Using positive affirmations like this might feel like you’re lying to yourself at first, but the more you do it, the more you’ll start to believe it. Soon enough, the universe will conspire to make sure your manifestation actually becomes your reality.
According to Annie, manifesting is a lot simpler than it sounds. You have to ask the universe for what you want, believe it’s going to come to you, and be patient during the process of receiving it. The believing part is the trickiest part of all because if the universe senses that you have the slightest shadow of a doubt, your manifestation simply won’t come.
Impatience and desperation can't be hidden from the universe either. You have to authentically be at peace while using the Law of Attraction. You have to wholeheartedly believe that your manifestation is on its way to you.