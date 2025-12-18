Young Thug’s Jeweler Shares a Close-up View of Mariah the Scientist’s Engagement Ring The hip-hop and R&B power couple became engaged after four years of dating. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 18 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thuggerthugger1

In December 2025, Christmas came early for singer Mariah the Scientist. After four years of dating rapper Young Thug, the couple decided to take the next step in their relationship after Thug proposed to the singer at a benefit concert, Young Thug & Friends: Hometown Hero, in Atlanta, Ga.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple's engagement came after fans have discussed their relationship extensively over the years. Unsurprisingly, Mariah's engagement ring ended up being on everyone's mind, as some fans only received a glimpse of what the ring looked like. Here's the scoop on Mariah's engagement ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah the Scientist flaunted her massive diamond ring after accepting Young Thug's proposal.

Fans at Thug's event and online saw him pop the question to Mariah on stage. However, what many of them were unable to see what the ring looked like up close. Soon after the event, the jeweler where Thug bought the ring, Atlanta-based store Jewelry Unlimited, posted a video of the dazzling ring, which included a large pink diamond center and a silver band embedded with diamonds.

Article continues below advertisement

"Congratulations to @mariahthescientist and @thuggerthugger1 on their recent engagement," the store captioned the post. "Here’s a closer look at the ring made by Jewlery Unlimited!!" The gorgeous closeup of the ring didn't share how much the ring was worth. However, judging by the looks of the ring, which is filled with multiple diamonds, it's safe to say money wasn't a factor.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah The Scientist shared her desire to marry Young Thug before he proposed.

Before receiving her gorgeous engagement ring, Mariah was greeted with her man being extra clear about his what he wanted. During his show, Thug arranged for a across a massive LED screen that read, “Will You Marry Me?” that he directed at Mariah. The "Spread Thin" singer agreed and urged him to "Put it on" once he pulled out the ring.

Thug and Mariah started dating in 2021. Of two and a half of those years, they were separated after he was arrested in May 2022 on RICO charges. Ahead of the engagement, Mariah shared she was ready to "settle down," though she wasn't feeling that Thug was required to marry her solely based on how long they've been together. "I want to be married," she said. "I can't speak for everybody but that's what I'm doing."

Article continues below advertisement

The singer also said around the eight-minute mark that she wanted "at least one" child with Thug and would consider having more children if it felt right. However, Mariah clarified that she didn't want to have children before marriage for a vulnerable reason. "I just want a commitment that doesn't involve an obligation to a baby," she explained. "I just want it to be out of love, not out of responsibility."