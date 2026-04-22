"Burning Blue" Songbird Mariah the Scientist's Net Worth Is on the Rise The singer's career is growing with various partnerships and successful projects. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 22 2026, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you listen to hip-hop and R&B stations, or dabble with Top 40 playlisting, chances are you’ve heard the song “Burning Blue” by Mariah The Scientist, aka Mariah Buckles. The soulful ballad is not only a great listen, but the lyrics tell a story of an individual with an intense romantic connection that won’t budge. And while most R&B aficionados would say that "Burning Blue" is Mariah’s breakout hit, she has been building a steady fanbase since hitting the scene in 2018.

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Despite Mariah consistently making headlines for her relationship with fiancé Young Thug, her dedication to her craft and ability to connect with fans are the sole reasons for her success. And as her star brightens as the days go by, so does her net worth.

Source: MEGA

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What is Mariah The Scientist’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mariah The Scientist has earned a net worth of $2 million. This figure is the accumulation of her work as a singer and songwriter.

Mariah The Scientist Singer, songwriter Net worth: $2 million Mariah The Scientist is an American singer and songwriter known for hits such as "Burning Blue," "Is It a Crime," "Beetlejuice," and more. Birthdate: Oct. 27, 1997 Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga. Birthname: Mariah Amani Buckles Education: St. John's University

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Throughout her evolving career, Mariah has released four studio albums: 2019’s “Master,” 2021’s “Ry Ry’s World,” 2023’s “To Be Eaten Alive,” and 2025’s “Hearts Sold Separately.” While her first two projects failed to chart, her last two albums have done well. In fact, Hearts Sold Separately not only stands as her highest-charting project at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart, but also sold 36,000 units in its first week.

Not to mention, the lead single, “Burning Blue,” was the first Apple Music chart-topping track by a solo female artist in 2025. Plus, reports share that her most recent tour, supporting the "Hearts Sold Separately" album, sold over 150,000 tickets and grossed more than $7 million.

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Aside from her success in music, Mariah has also secured brand partnerships with EOS, Skims, UGG, and Urban Decay. And given Mariah’s growing success, it’s safe to say she’s an R&B act with longevity in the music industry.

Mariah the Scientist recently spoke out about her Grammy snub.

Many R&B lovers agreed that Mariah deserved a Grammy Nomination for “Burning Blue.” Since 2025, it’s been a song that's received consistent radio play and introduced Mariah to a broader audience. However, many people were critical of the Recording Academy for the snub, but she took it in stride.

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Source: MEGA

“I don’t want to say I expected a nomination, but when I wasn’t included, I was like, 'Well, d--n, what do you need?” she told Billboard in April 2026. “Burning Blue” went gold [in three months]; it went platinum the same calendar year. It debuted on the [Hot 100] at No. 25 — ain’t nobody doing that these days, especially not Black artists. [“Burning Blue” was the highest-debuting female R&B song on the Hot 100 in 2025.] But they don’t owe me anything.”

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Interestingly, many people debated the topic, especially given fierce competition in the Best R&B Song category. Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, Leon Thomas, and Kehlani all scored nominations. However, when the night came, it was Kehlani who reigned supreme, and Mariah wasn’t mad about it at all.

“I will say this: Kehlani definitely deserves what she got,” Mariah told the publication. “If anybody was going to get [that Grammy], I would rather it be her. I told her, 'I really hope that they don’t do you wrong.' She deserved that.”