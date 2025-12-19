Who Are Young Thug’s Baby Mamas? Inside His Relationships Before Mariah the Scientist The father of six proposed to his longtime girlfriend in December 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 19 2025, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Rapper Young Thug may be a chart-topping artist now, everything he earned came through sacrifice. Born Jeffrey Lamar Williams in Atlanta, Ga., Thug had to make a name for himself, as he became a young father soon before fame was an option for him.

Throughout his career, fans have learned more details about "Go Crazy" performer's life, including his six children. Here's the rundown of Thug's baby mamas and his relationships with all of them.

Who are Young Thug's baby mamas?

Thug has three baby mamas between his six kids — Lakevia Jackson, Kameme Ragland, and Cleotrapa. His past with each woman has come up in one way or another throughout his fame. In 2022, his first baby mama, Lakevia, made headlines for a tragic reason. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Lakevia died at age 31 from a gunshot wound after being shot in the parking lot of Metro Fun Center on Metropolitan Parkway on March 17, 2022.

The shooting followed an argument inside the bowling facility over a bowling ball. Her death was rumored to have been caused by ang retaliation as a result of a long-running war between gangs known as "YFN" and "YSL." Thug was long affiliated with the latter gang, something he refuted during his RICO trial. Cleo, who goes by Cleotrapa on social media, is another of Thug's baby mamas. In March 2024, she found herself in the spotlight when rumors swirled about a physical altercation with Mariah.

Perhaps Thug's most positive relationship with his baby mamas is the one he has with Kameme. However, social media tried to rain on their co-parenting parade as well. In May 2025, Kameme, Thug, and his fiance, Mariah The Scientist, posed together as they celebrated his son Jahmir graduating from elementary school. The group even coordinated their looks with matching black and white outfits. However, many fans took offense by their family gathering, causing Kameme to speak out in defense of Mariah.

"I commend @mariahthescientist," Kameme wrote in a since-deleted post. "She's the only person that made sure he talked to his kids every day throughout the trial! Forever grateful for you."

Young Thug became engaged to Mariah The Scientist in December 2025.

Although Thug has experienced fatherhood multiple times, he's ready to take on marriage with Mariah. The couple, who started dating in 2021, became engaged in December 2025. According to E! News, Thug popped the question during Mariah's performance at his Hometown Hero benefit concert. The step towards their future came days after Mariah, who has no children, expressed she wanted to be married before she becomes a mother.

“I want to settle down, I wanna be married,” she said in an interview with . "That’s my plan. I want a baby. I just want at least one. I’ll start with that and see how I can manage." "I want to be married first,” Mariah added. “I just want a commitment that doesn’t involve and obligation to a baby. I just want it to be out of love and not out of responsibility.”

