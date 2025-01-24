What Is Yankees Superstar and Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera's Net Worth? Mariano came from a small village in Panama, and quickly grew into a Yankees superstar. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 24 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Baseball players come from all walks of life. Some of them come from humble beginnings and rocket to superstardom. Others eke out a living and retire with a modest bank account to live off. Some, like former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, not only come from humble beginnings and rocket to superstardom but then retire with a massive net worth.

Mariano retired from the Yankees in 2013 with a decent number of awards and accomplishments under his belt. Here's what we know about his net worth, his wife, and the life they share together.

Here's what we know about Mariano Rivera's net worth.

Mariano was born and raised in Puerto Caimito, Panama on Nov. 29, 1969. He was childhood friends with the girl who would grow up to become his wife, Clara, in his small home-town. They married in 1991 and moved to New York. He first launched his career in the United States by playing as a walk-on for the Quinnipiac Bobcats baseball team. He later pitched for Iona College.

Mariano Rivera Retired Yankees player Net worth: $80 million Mariano Rivera is a retired Yankees player who played 19 seasons for Major League Baseball, is a thirteen-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion. He was also a Hall of Fame inductee. Birthdate: Nov. 29, 1969 Birth place: Puerto Caimito, Panama Marriages: 1 (Clara Rivera) Children: 3

However, everything changed when Mariano quickly became a star as he played for the New York Yankees, from 1995 to 2013. After hanging up his hat in 2013, Mariano turned his attention to philanthropic causes. His estimated net worth is around $80 million.

Mariano is married to Clara Rivera and together they have three children.

Those philanthropic causes have been shared with his wife Clara. The two met in their childhood village of Puerto Caimito, and they tied the knot in 1991. They share three children together, sons Mariano III, Jafet, and Jaziel.

Not much of Clara's personal life and career pre-2014 is known, but she has been by Mariano's side for most of their life. In 2014, Mariano bought an old church in New Rochelle, N.Y., and renovated it. Clara and Mariano made this building the home of their Refuge of Hope Church. Clara stepped into the role of head pastor once the church opened.

She has been involved with Mariano's outreach efforts to the community, which include mentoring children and referring them to mentorship services. The pair faced a lawsuit in 2025 that was centered on their church, nudging Clara into the headlines for the first time. In the lawsuit, they were accused of covering up the sexual abuse of a child at their Refuge of Hope church.