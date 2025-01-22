PewDiePie Isn't the Wealthiest YouTuber — But His Net Worth is Still Unbelievable PewDiePie's net worth is seriously mind-blowing! By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 22 2025, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

We don't know about you, but when we think of the world's wealthiest YouTuber, the first name that comes to mind is PewDiePie. After all, he's been a massive presence there for over a decade, amassing billions of views and earning millions along the way.

However, despite his enormous success, PewDiePie isn't the richest YouTuber. No, that title goes to MrBeast, whose net worth is reportedly a staggering $1 billion. So, with that in mind, we can't help but wonder: What exactly is PewDiePie's net worth?

What is PewDiePie's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, PewDiePie's net worth currently stands at an estimated $45 million. That's a pretty incredible figure, especially for a YouTuber! At various points, PewDiePie's channel has been the most-subscribed on YouTube, and he has even been the highest-earning YouTuber in the world.

A major source of his wealth comes from ad revenue — with millions of views per video, this generates a significant income. While YouTube ad revenue can fluctuate, PewDiePie's massive audience ensures it remains a large contributor to his net worth.

PewDiePie YouTuber Net worth: $45 million Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, is a Swedish YouTuber known for his comedic and gaming videos. Widely regarded as a YouTube figurehead, his channel remains one of the most-subscribed and viewed on the platform. Birthdate: Oct. 24, 1989 Birthplace: Gothenburg, Sweden Birth Name: Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg Mother: Lotta Kristine Johanna (née Hellstrand Father: Ulf Christian Kjellberg Siblings: Fanny Marriages: Marzia Kjellberg ​(m. 2019) Children: Björn (b. 2023)

However, PewDiePie has previously shared that he relies on external revenue sources, as depending solely on YouTube ad revenue can be challenging. According to The Verge, in a 2018 video (now deleted), PewDiePie claimed that YouTube's ad model is "inefficient, unstable, and insecure." He added that most YouTube creators are unable to support themselves on ad revenue alone.

With that said, over the years, PewDiePie has partnered with big-name brands, such as Legendary Pictures, Mountain Dew, and G Fuel, and secured lucrative sponsorships, product placements, and collaborations. These deals have been highly profitable due to his enormous reach and loyal fanbase.

PewDiePie has expanded his brand outside of YouTube as well. In October 2015, he released This Book Loves You, a parody self-help book that became a New York Times Bestseller. It stayed No. 1 for two weeks in the Young Adult Paperback category, further boosting his visibility and wealth.

In 2016, Forbes named PewDiePie the highest-earning YouTuber, with an annual income of $15 million — a 20 percent increase from 2015, thanks in part to his YouTube Red series Scare PewDiePie and his bestselling book. PewDiePie and his wife, Marzia Kjellberg (née Bisognin), also launched Tsuki, a unisex clothing brand. Although Tsuki appears to have shut down by 2025, the venture added another income stream during its run.