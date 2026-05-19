Former O.J. Simpson Witness Mark Fuhrman Died After Dealing With Cancer Fuhrman's testimony was a key moment in the O.J. Simpson trial. By Joseph Allen Published May 19 2026, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

While he was best known for being called as a witness in the trial of O.J. Simpson, Mark Fuhrman had a long career with the LA Police Department before that case. Following the news of his death, though, many wanted to better understand what Fuhrman's role in the O.J. trial was, and what his cause of death was.

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Because Fuhrman was one of the first detectives assigned to the trial for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, Fuhrman's role in the O.J. case can't be overstated. Here's what we know about how his investigation affected the verdict, and what his cause of death was.

Source: Court TV

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What was Mark Fuhrman's cause of death.

According to reporting from TMZ, Mark died as a result of an aggressive form of throat cancer that he was diagnosed with in 2025. TMZ reported that he had been in the hospital for about a week prior to his death, and that he had received some treatment for his cancer but ultimately decided to stop. TMZ also reported that there won't be a funeral. After the O.J. trial, Mark retired from the LAPD and wrote true crime novels, in addition to becoming a TV and radio personality.

How was Mark Fuhrman involved in the O.J. trial?

Given that it marked the end of his career as a police officer, it's worth dwelling on exactly how Fuhrman interacted with the O.J. case. He was one of the first detectives to investigate the case, and he was also called to testify during the trial against O.J. The prosecution asked him about evidence he had found, including a bloody glove that belonged to O.J.

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O.J.'s defense team, meanwhile, went after Fuhrman's character and even went so far as to suggest that he had planted the glove because of a history of racism. The defense also presented recordings of him using racist slurs after he had already testified that he did not use racist language. Although Fuhrman's history of racism may have helped O.J. get acquitted, Fuhrman has remained steadfast in insisting that he did not plant any evidence.

A close friend tells us Mark died from an aggressive form of throat cancer. pic.twitter.com/0lutqnf198 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2026 Source: X/@TMZ

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“There was never a shred, never a hint, never a possibility, not a remote, not a million-, not a billion-to-one possibility I could have planted anything,” Fuhrman told ABC-TV in 1996, after the trial was over. “Nor would I have a reason to.” In an interview 25 years after the trial, Fuhrman said that he would have preferred to continue to work in law enforcement.