Mark Kelly Defiant Amid Threats of Demotion After 25 Years of Military Service

He's been a combat pilot, an astronaut, a worried husband, and a powerful U.S. Senator. Mark Kelly has done it all. Through decades of service to his country, the Arizonan has cemented himself as one of the most dedicated public servants in Washington. Which is why it was such a shock in 2026 when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth threatened to demote the decorated Senator.

Mark has a distinguished and impressive military career, which laid the foundation for his later trips to space and then Washington, both perhaps equally alien landscapes. Here's what we know about Mark's military service and the reason Hegseth wants to demote him.

Here's a look at Mark Kelly's military service.

In a post shared to Facebook, Senator Mark Kelly detailed some of his distinguished service. He explained, "Over 25 years in the U.S. Navy, thirty-nine combat missions, and four missions to space, I risked my life for this country and to defend our Constitution — including the First Amendment rights of every American to speak out."

He added, "My rank and retirement are things that I earned through my service and sacrifice for this country. I got shot at. I missed holidays and birthdays. I commanded a space shuttle mission while my wife Gabby recovered from a gunshot wound to the head — all while proudly wearing the American flag on my shoulder." He served as a Navy captain in the U.S. Navy from 1987 to 2011 before retiring to become an astronaut, as one does.

But in 2025, he joined several other veterans in Congress to release a PSA reminding military servicemembers that their oath does not require them to follow unlawful orders, even if so ordered by the Commander in Chief. Secretary of War Hegseth did not take kindly to the implication that he and his cohorts would issue illegal orders.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth moved to demote Mark after video encouraging troops not to follow illegal orders.

As a result, they floated the possibility of demoting Mark, which would impact his ability to access his retirement pension from the military. In a statement sent to the news, Hegseth's office announced, "In response to Senator Mark Kelly's seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly, USN (Ret)" (excerpt via NPR).

The actions could include demotion in rank, which could end up "resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay," the statement adds. But despite Hegseth's apparent attempt to rattle Mark, the Senator remained defiant.

