Home > Entertainment Meet Mark Normand’s Wife — Mae Planert Is Taking Over! Mae Planert isn't just Mark Normand’s wife. She's a comedic powerhouse in her own right. Here is everything we know about the talented stand-up comic! By Sughnen Yongo Aug. 6 2023, Published 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mae_planert

Comedy connoisseurs out there know about the fascinating world of one of the funniest stand-up comedians out there, Mark Normand, but today, we're not just going to talk about Mark. We're going to meet the woman who's stolen his heart and become a partner-in-comedy and she is none other than Mae Planert.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, if you've ever seen Mark's stand-up, you know he doesn't shy away from poking fun at himself, his family, and his personal life. But when it comes to his wife, there's a special kind of magic in the air.

Although the pair are relatively low-key, there is a lot of intrigue about the duo. Rumor has it that their love story seems to be something that is straight out of a rom-com. Word on the street is that it all started at The Stand Comedy Club in New York City, while Mae was on an uneventful date. In summary, at some point during the date, she locked eyes with Mark, who was totally slaying on stage.

Article continues below advertisement

The twist is that she wasn't interested in her date at all! Instead, she couldn't get Mark out of her head. With the encouragement of her trusty roommate (yay, roommates!), Mae decided to take a bold move and slid into Mark's DMs on Facebook Messenger armed with confidence and humor. The rest, as they say, is comedic history. The pair have been inseparable since, but even more fascinating is how Maw has crafted an independent career for herself.

Article continues below advertisement

What does Mark Normand's wife Mae do?

Mae, too, has crafted a career as a hilarious comedian, but she is also a writer, and podcaster hailing from the wilds of Massachusetts and taking Manhattan by storm. She is also a host of two podcasts called We Were Had and Risque Business News, where she and her equally entertaining co-host, Laura Sogar, very often serve up some serious truths with a side of wit and satire.

Article continues below advertisement

Her podcast We Were Had gives her the creative freedom to put on her detective hat and delve into the murky waters of unsolved mysteries throughout history through a totally unfiltered lens that is void of any sugar-coating! As the co-host of the Risque Business News podcast, she takes her audience on a rollercoaster journey through the juiciest and most scandalous workplace scandals.

In the words of their podcast bio on Apple Podcasts, they "break down newsworthy spectacles and scandals in the corporate world from sociopathic leaders to dramatic corporate takeovers." Whoa!