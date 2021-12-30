Season 3 of Netflix's 'The Standups' Is a Highway to the Laugh Zone

Janelle James is a genius, and we will sing her praises from every rooftop. In 2017, she opened for Chris Rock as part of his Total Blackout tour, and she practically stole the show. Janelle told The Root, "Every man who’s making money has let me open for them. I’d like to be that man, at some point." Well, she is now that man. Janelle is also a staff writer for, and has a role on, Showtime's Black Monday, and is about to wow the world as a cast member of ABC's new sitcom, Abbott Elementary.